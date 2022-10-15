Redeemer Girls School Breakfast Club is back

The Breakfast Club in the Redeemer Girls School is back up and running after a gap of two years.
Each morning the children from the school get to enjoy a healthy breakfast free of charge.
The club is run by the school, with volunteers and with support from School Completion.
It is funded through the Department of Social Protection School Meals Scheme.
It is a great way to start the day for everyone, a spokesperson for the school said.
