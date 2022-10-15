North East Musical and Dramatic Society's debut show '9 to 5' to hit the stage

The newly formed North East Musical and Dramatic Society are proudly presenting their debut show “9 to 5 The Musical” in the Iontas Theatre, Castleblayney from 18th – 22nd October, 2022.

NEMS was set up in 2020 and is open to all adults in the North East wishing to get involved in the performing arts.

Rehearsals are well underway for this fantastic production, and it promises to be an excellent show.

The cast and crew have been working hard to polish their performances for this hilarious and uplifting show.

The musical “9 to 5” is based on the 1980 movie of the same name and features music and lyrics by the famous Dolly Parton and is based on a book written by Patricia Resnick.

It centres on the downtrodden working lives of three women: Violet, Judy and Doralee. They all work at Consolidated Industries, which is presided over by the sexist, lecherous and pompous, Franklin Hart played by Sean Harkin.

The cast include Carol McCourt, who plays Violet and has worked at Consolidated for many years, Paige Kelly who plays Jusdy and joins the company having never worked before and Louise Steele plays Doralee is a happily married country girl, but she is isolated from the other female workers.

The show opens with the lively track “9 to 5” made famous by the legendary Dolly Parton. This leads into many brilliant upbeat and uplifting songs such as “Around Here”, “Change It” and “Shine Like the Sun”.

The three women unite in their hatred of Hart and fantasise about how they would kill him.

When Hart mysteriously disappears, in his absence, Violet, Judy and Doralee run the office to great effect.

They introduce childcare, hour-long lunch breaks, rehab programs, and much more to benefit the staff at Consolidated.

With Hart away, the women also use the time to gather evidence that Hart has been embezzling from the company, but Hart breaks free and surprises the women at the office.

As the action all comes to a hilarious conclusion, the company reprise “9 to 5” in the happy knowledge that times have changed for the better.

The show is directed by Gavin Quigley and choreographed by Leah Meagher.

The cast is comprised of lots of local talent who come from all over the North East. Tickets are available at www.iontascastleblayney.ie.