Spooky Halloween fun at Dundalk's Marshes shopping centre

Aaron McDowell at September’s Marshes Little Monsters kids club. Pic: Fintan Clarke
There will be a spooky Halloween fun event at Marshes Shopping Centre on Saturday, October 22.
A monster clay workshop will be the theme as Dundalk children enjoy the latest Little Monsters Kids Club at Marshes between 2-4pm.
The event takes place at the kiosk adjacent to Penneys.
Children will be shown how to create their own Halloween clay monster and have the opportunity to photograph their creation in front of a themed backdrop.
The free kids’ club also runs on the last Saturday of each month so you can bring your children for an afternoon full of exciting activities.
For further information on Marshes events, please see the Centre’s Facebook page.
