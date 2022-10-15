DBEC Political Advisory Group welcomed to County Hall Dundalk

Louth County Council says it was delighted to host the Political Advisory Group of the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor in County Hall Dundalk on Friday.

Representatives from the group, which in total is made up of 24 local authority Councillors from the eight local authorities from Dublin City to Belfast City, discussed proposals for the development of a joint economic strategy for the Region. The aim of the strategy is to ensure the region is positioned as a leading economic corridor in Europe achieving sustainable growth.

As an active collaboration between the local government and university sectors, the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor has the aim of driving regional growth and development and creating jobs and economic prosperity for its two million citizens.

The cross-border Corridor is already home to many the world’s leading companies and Ireland’s most successful businesses. Global giants operate alongside family firms and both avail of easy access to UK and European markets; a well-educated and talented workforce; a strong entrepreneurial eco-system; and an abundance of modern infrastructure and business supports.

It was noted that there are many excellent locations for business along the Corridor, including Dundalk, Drogheda and Ardee in Co Louth, all centrally positioned along the Corridor for growth, and investment. The Advisory Group discussed the significant potential to develop the area as an internationally recognised major centre for growth sectors like Professional Services, Advanced Manufacturing, ICT, Life Sciences and Agri-tech.

For more information on DBEC (the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor) please see https://www.dbec.info/