13 Oct 2022

The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League

Dundalk Schoolboys' League to hold EGM to vote on potential return to winter season

Dundalk Schoolboys’ League clubs are to vote on whether to revert from a summer to winter season at a special EGM next month.

Reporter:

reporter

13 Oct 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS   

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Final: Redeemer Celtic 3 Shamrocks Celtic 1

Dundalk Credit Union U13 Cup Final: Rock Celtic 2 Redeemer Celtic 0

U15 Gerry Gover Cup Final: Dromin Juveniles 3 Bellurgan Utd 2

U17 Barry Griffin Jr Cup Final: Shamrocks 5 Glenmuir Utd 1

FAI U17 Cup: Rock Celtic 6 Dromin Utd 1; Shamrocks 3 Stamullen FC 0; Bay FC 2 Navan Town Cosmos 1; Glebe North 6 Termonfeckin Celtic 1

U17 League: Carrick Rovers 2 Rock Celtic 0; Bellurgan Utd 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 3; Shamrocks 2 Square Utd 0; Square Utd 0 Carrick Rovers 2

U15 Division 1: Woodview Celtic 2 Quay Olympic 0; Glenmuir Utd 1 Rockville 3

U14 Premier: Ardee Celtic 2 Bellurgan Utd 1; Woodview Celtic 2 Dromin Juveniles 0; Rock Celtic 2 Ardee Utd 3

U14 Division 1: Shamrocks 2 Bellurgan Celtic 0; Quay Olympic 1 Rockville 0; Muirhevnamor 0 Glenmuir Utd 4; Bellurgan Celtic 2 Bay Utd 0; Shamrocks 2 Bay Utd 0

U13 Premier: Shamrocks 1 Quay Celtic 2

U12 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 0 Ardee Celtic 1; Woodview Celtic Blue 2 Quay Celtic 0; Glenmuir Utd 1 Woodview Celtic 2

U12 Division 1: Muirhevnamor 0 Woodview Celtic White 2; Walshestown 3 Ardee Utd 1; Bellurgan Celtic 1 Rock Celtic 5; Dromin Utd Blue 2 Bay Utd 5; Dromin Utd Blue 2 Muirhevnamor 0

U12 Division 2: Shamrocks Utd 6 Bay Celtic 0; Blayney Academy White 2 Dromin Utd White 0; Bellurgan Athletic 1 Glenmuir Celtic 3; Quay Olympic 6 Rockville 0

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES     

Saturday October 15

U13 Premier: Walshestown v Rock Celtic, Walshestown 11.00AM; Redeemer Celtic v Shamrocks, Gorman Park 11.00AM

U15 Premier: Shamrocks v Bellurgan Utd, Fatima 12.30PM; Rock Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Sandy Lane 11.00AM

U15 Division 1: Rockville v Woodview Celtic, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Quay Olympic v Bay Utd, Clancy Park 11.00AM

U17 League: Shamrocks v Glenmuir Utd, Fatima 2.15PM; Bellurgan Utd v Carrick Rovers, Flynn Park 2.15PM;

Sunday October 16

U12 Premier: Bellurgan Utd v Glenmuir Utd, Flynn Park 9.45AM; Woodview Celtic v Woodview Celtic Blue, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM; Quay Celtic v Redeemer, Celtic Clancy Park 11.00AM; Shamrocks Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Fatima 11.00AM

U12 Division 1: Bay Utd v Bellurgan Celtic, Rock Road 9.45AM; Rock Celtic v Walshestown, Sandy Lane 9.45AM; Ardee Utd v Woodview Celtic, White Town Parks 9.45AM

U12 Division 2: Rockville v Bellurgan Athletic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Blayney Academy White, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Dromin Utd White v Shamrocks Utd, Dromin 11.00AM; Bay Celtic v Ardee Rovers, Rock Road 11.00AM

U14 Premier: Ardee Utd v Woodview Celtic, Town Parks 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Town Parks 12.30PM; Bellurgan Utd v Quay Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM

U14 Division 1: Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Celtic, Glenmuir Park 2.30PM; Rockville v Shamrocks, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Quay Olympic v Muirhevnamor, Clancy Park 12.30PM

U16 Premier: Woodview Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Dromin Juveniles v Rock Celtic, Dromin 12.30PM; Bellurgan Utd v Shamrocks, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Bay Utd v Termonfeckin Celtic, Rock Road 12.30PM

U16 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic v Ardee Utd, Flynn Park 2.15PM; Rockville v Redeemer Celtic, Sandy Lane 2.15PM; Ardee Celtic v St Dominic's, Town Parks 2.15PM

Local News

