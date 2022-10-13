The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League

Dundalk Schoolboys’ League clubs are to vote on whether to revert from a summer to winter season at a special EGM next month.
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Final: Redeemer Celtic 3 Shamrocks Celtic 1
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Cup Final: Rock Celtic 2 Redeemer Celtic 0
U15 Gerry Gover Cup Final: Dromin Juveniles 3 Bellurgan Utd 2
U17 Barry Griffin Jr Cup Final: Shamrocks 5 Glenmuir Utd 1
FAI U17 Cup: Rock Celtic 6 Dromin Utd 1; Shamrocks 3 Stamullen FC 0; Bay FC 2 Navan Town Cosmos 1; Glebe North 6 Termonfeckin Celtic 1
U17 League: Carrick Rovers 2 Rock Celtic 0; Bellurgan Utd 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 3; Shamrocks 2 Square Utd 0; Square Utd 0 Carrick Rovers 2
U15 Division 1: Woodview Celtic 2 Quay Olympic 0; Glenmuir Utd 1 Rockville 3
U14 Premier: Ardee Celtic 2 Bellurgan Utd 1; Woodview Celtic 2 Dromin Juveniles 0; Rock Celtic 2 Ardee Utd 3
U14 Division 1: Shamrocks 2 Bellurgan Celtic 0; Quay Olympic 1 Rockville 0; Muirhevnamor 0 Glenmuir Utd 4; Bellurgan Celtic 2 Bay Utd 0; Shamrocks 2 Bay Utd 0
U13 Premier: Shamrocks 1 Quay Celtic 2
U12 Premier: Bellurgan Utd 0 Ardee Celtic 1; Woodview Celtic Blue 2 Quay Celtic 0; Glenmuir Utd 1 Woodview Celtic 2
U12 Division 1: Muirhevnamor 0 Woodview Celtic White 2; Walshestown 3 Ardee Utd 1; Bellurgan Celtic 1 Rock Celtic 5; Dromin Utd Blue 2 Bay Utd 5; Dromin Utd Blue 2 Muirhevnamor 0
U12 Division 2: Shamrocks Utd 6 Bay Celtic 0; Blayney Academy White 2 Dromin Utd White 0; Bellurgan Athletic 1 Glenmuir Celtic 3; Quay Olympic 6 Rockville 0
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday October 15
U13 Premier: Walshestown v Rock Celtic, Walshestown 11.00AM; Redeemer Celtic v Shamrocks, Gorman Park 11.00AM
U15 Premier: Shamrocks v Bellurgan Utd, Fatima 12.30PM; Rock Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Sandy Lane 11.00AM
U15 Division 1: Rockville v Woodview Celtic, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Quay Olympic v Bay Utd, Clancy Park 11.00AM
U17 League: Shamrocks v Glenmuir Utd, Fatima 2.15PM; Bellurgan Utd v Carrick Rovers, Flynn Park 2.15PM;
Sunday October 16
U12 Premier: Bellurgan Utd v Glenmuir Utd, Flynn Park 9.45AM; Woodview Celtic v Woodview Celtic Blue, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM; Quay Celtic v Redeemer, Celtic Clancy Park 11.00AM; Shamrocks Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Fatima 11.00AM
U12 Division 1: Bay Utd v Bellurgan Celtic, Rock Road 9.45AM; Rock Celtic v Walshestown, Sandy Lane 9.45AM; Ardee Utd v Woodview Celtic, White Town Parks 9.45AM
U12 Division 2: Rockville v Bellurgan Athletic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Blayney Academy White, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Dromin Utd White v Shamrocks Utd, Dromin 11.00AM; Bay Celtic v Ardee Rovers, Rock Road 11.00AM
U14 Premier: Ardee Utd v Woodview Celtic, Town Parks 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, Town Parks 12.30PM; Bellurgan Utd v Quay Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM
U14 Division 1: Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Celtic, Glenmuir Park 2.30PM; Rockville v Shamrocks, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Quay Olympic v Muirhevnamor, Clancy Park 12.30PM
U16 Premier: Woodview Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Dromin Juveniles v Rock Celtic, Dromin 12.30PM; Bellurgan Utd v Shamrocks, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Bay Utd v Termonfeckin Celtic, Rock Road 12.30PM
U16 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic v Ardee Utd, Flynn Park 2.15PM; Rockville v Redeemer Celtic, Sandy Lane 2.15PM; Ardee Celtic v St Dominic's, Town Parks 2.15PM
