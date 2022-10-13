Top class hurling on show in O’Brion U11 Tournament

The O’Broin hurling tournament took place in St. Fechins GAA on Saturday October 1st with Knockbridge Hurling, a Naomh Moninne/St. Kevins combination competing alongside two teams from the hosts.

Weather conditions did not look promising when the teams arrived, with heavy rain downpouring, but this cleared off as the matches started. This left conditions perfect for good hurling and all four teams didn’t disappoint the large crowd in attendance, displaying the skills in a sporting manner.

Proceedings commenced on a round robin format with all teams playing each other to determine the placings for the Shield and Plate competitions.

In the end Knockbridge and St. Fechins Cú Chulainn qualified for the Shield final, with Naomh Moninne/St. Kevins and St Fechins Setanta qualifying for the Plate final.

In the Shield decider, St Fechins Cú Chulainn managed to get on the scoreboard early and kept their noses ahead throughout, but a gallant Knockbridge kept competing to the end in an entertaining contest. The hosts eventually taking the title.

In the plate final St Fechins Setanta got the better of a brave St Kevins/Naomh Moninne team by the narrowest of margins, again both teams playing terrific hurling.

At the end all teams congratulated each other with a tap of the hurley as they joined up together for the presentation.

For the medal and trophy presentation, Coiste Iomana chairperson, Ronan O’Gorman thanked the players for their superb skills and commitment.

There was also praise for their parents, coaches and clubs in maintaining the hurling traditions in Louth, the match referees for officiating, hosts St Fechins for providing their facilities and post-match refreshments and the O’Broin family for their continued support of this tournament.

Johnny Carter on behalf of the O’Broin family also paid tribute to the players on the skill level and sportsmanship that they displayed, which was roundly applauded by the spectators present.

Naomh Moninne/St Kevins captain, Tiernan Bradley and Knockbridge captain, James Wright were first up to collect their medals for their teams.

The O’Broin trophies were presented by Johnny Carter with St Fechins Setanta captain, Jaimie Reilly accepting the plate and St Fechins Cú Chulainn captain, Tom Rock accepting the O’Broin Shield on behalf of their teams respectively.

Both players made speeches thanking all concerned and maith thú to St Fechins Jaimie Reilly who gave his cúpla focail as Gaeilge.