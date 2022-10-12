Second half surge secures promotion for Stabannon Parnells

DKIT Sport Junior Football Final Replay

Stabannon Parnells 2-10 Glyde Rangers 0-8

What a difference a week can make. Pretty much everything that was said in last week’s report, just flip it around and you will get the gist of what happened on Saturday evening as Stabannon won the Junior crown for the first time since 1999.

Last week they peaked in the first half, missed numerous chances to grab a goal and faded away for large periods following the restart. Today Bobby Butterly hit the net at vital intervals and they pushed on after the break.

Glyde to their credit were far sharper in the replay too, pushing hard after an early setback to lead at halftime by a point. However, they were kept to just two points in the second half and the result was beyond doubt before the final whistle, Parnells having outgunned them in this half 1-8 to 0-2.

Having had such woes when anywhere near the square seven days earlier, the men in Green only took seconds to rattle the net.

A Derek Crilly effort fell short into the arms of defender Fiachra Sheridan who was then dispossessed by David Cluskey. He found the awaiting Bobby Butterly who fired home a bullet to rapturous applause from the large Stabannon support.

Gylde reacted well to this setback and ended up dominating the opening 20 minutes. Their tactics didn’t change much, going through the phases as much as possible, always searching for the best time to shoot. Oisin Lynch (2), Alan Kirk and Ciaran Sheridan raising white flags.

They were moving the ball much faster in the replay and this was causing Stabannon plenty of problems. They were no longer able to isolate attackers in packs to force turnovers, as the ball was never in anyone’s hands for long enough. Instead, Rangers were drawing foul after foul.

They were also looking very strong around the middle, Dion Conlon and Ciaran Sheridan helping their side create numerous turnovers, particularly from Stabannon kickouts. In their first half they won the ball back five back times, helping create endless waves of attacks.

Their Achilles heel last week was shooting, they had 11 wides across the 60 minutes, along with other opportunities falling short. This stat wasn’t improved upon greatly as Fergus Flynn’s side had four accounted for by the end of the half.

Down the other end, Parnells were lacking an attacking platform on their rare junctures out of their own half. Harry Butterly wasn’t awarded the freedom he had been given by Glyde in their first meeting, while Colm Giggins did not receive the constant supply of high balls that came his brother Aonghus’s way a week earlier.

Today he was the man that got the nod to start over his sibling and he did work extremely hard to try and create chances.

It was a foul on him that resulted in Harry Butterly ending a 15-minute spell without a score. Such was their lack of threat at this stage, another free from Butterly was all they could muster for the remainder of the first half.

Rangers grabbed the final two of the opening half; Dion Conlon nabbing a lovely score before Tadgh Kellett finished off an angled solo run with a point of his own. It left Gylde 0-6 to 1-2 in front at the break.

Given their lack of possession, Stabannon must have been relieved to get into the dressing rooms and regroup. To their credit they looked a different unit after the break. The team talk from the management team of Shane Lennon and Eamon Callaghan must have been something special.

Another darting run from Conor Sheridan saw Glyde double their lead not long after the restart. But from here there was only really one team in the contest. It would be another 23 minutes before they raised another white flag as Stabannon took control of proceedings.

This turn in momentum came via a new lease of life around the middle, with Sean Reynolds, quiet in the earlier tie, showcasing why he is one of the county’s brightest prospects.

He helped his side as they turned over Glyde from their own kick out seven times. It saw them grab 1-4 without reply.

Suddenly it was the men in green drawing the fouls, while those in a Blue Jersey were left isolated in their own half and forced into fouling, as Stabannon’s intensity increased. Barry McCoy, Reynolds, Crilly and Harry Butterly hit the target before the crucial second goal came on 50 minutes.

David Cluskey did well to get away from the shackles of the Glyde defence, before a lovely diagonal ball perfectly picked out an awaiting Bobby Butterly. He duly soloed goalward at pace, unleashing another rocket of a shot that left keeper David Brennan with no chance.

Five points in it with 10 to play is still enough grounds for a comeback in most people’s book, but discipline had become a huge issue for Glyde, as three of their players were sent to the line in the final quarter.

Oisin Lynch spent 10 minutes in the bin having picked up a black card, Conor Sheridan was given his marching orders following a second yellow for a cynical foul, while deep into injury time Emmet Kirk was issued a straight red by referee Stephen Murphy.

As a result, the final few moments were little more than a procession for Stabannon, who had the luxury of emptying their bench to give as many players as possible the chance to win the championship while on the field. They included their captain, Thomas Campbell.

After two more frees from the boot of Harry Butterly, it was two subs that added the insurance scores for the Parnells, Robbie Callaghan and Aonghus Giggins getting their names on the scoresheet as they ran out eight point winners.

Stabannon Parnells: Anthony Briscoe; Ryan Halpenny, Sean Halpenny, Daniel Clinton; Barry Lynch, Shane McCoy, Johnny McGee; Sean Reynolds (0-1), Derek Crilly (0-1); Niall Cluskey, Bobby Butterly (2-0), David Cluskey; Barry McCoy (0-1), Colm Giggins, Harry Butterly (0-5 frees). Subs: Aonghus Giggins (0-1) for Crilly (44), Robbie Callaghan (0-1 mark) for C Giggins (53), Thomas Campbell for B McCoy (61).

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan; Gerard Bourton, Cian Sheridan, Fiachra Sheridan; Tadgh Kellett (0-1), Conor Sheridan (0-1), Jack McKeever; Dion Conlon (0-1), Ciaran Sheridan (0-1 45); Barry Brennan, Brian Duffy, Ultan Larney; Killian Scott, Alan Kirk (0-2), Oisin Lynch (0-2, 0-1 free). Subs: Barry Sharkey for Scott (47), Lee Finnegan for Larney (47), Aaron Devlin for B Brennan (58), Pauric Kearney for Ciaran Sheridan (66).

Referee: Stephen Murphy