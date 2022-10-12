Gardaí investigating robbery at shop outside Dundalk
Gardaí have launched an investigation following a robbery that took place at Hackballscross yesterday evening.
Gardaí say that the robbery that took place at a retail premises in Hackballcross, Co Louth, shortly before 8pm on Tuesday 11 October 2022.
A sum of cash was taken during the incident. No arrests have been made, and Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station.
