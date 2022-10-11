Dundalk Court: Man who caused multi-vehicle crash avoids losing licence

A south Armagh man who caused a multi-vehicle collision after he crashed into the back of a Ford Fiesta on the Dundalk/Castleblayney Road, has avoided losing his driving licence at Dundalk District Court.
Eamon Moley (49) with an address at Malachy Conlon Park, Culloville was initially charged with dangerous driving arising out of the incident at Shelagh, Hackballscross on March 3rd last.
Court presenter Sgt. Jimmy McGovern outlined how the Fiesta was forced onto the other side of the road, causing it to collide with another vehicle coming in the opposite direction, which in turn hit a stationary vehicle.
The Defence solicitor stressed there were no aggravating factors and after hearing the investigating Garda had no objection to the charge being reduced to careless driving, Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €200 fine for the lesser charge and exercised her discretion by not disqualifying Mr. Moley from driving.
