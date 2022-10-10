Dundalk TD highlights need for additional places at autism units in secondary schools

The lack of places for children with autism going from primary to secondary school has been raised at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Autism by Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú who highlighted his son’s educational journey.

The Sinn Féin deputy said he wanted to speak at the committee as he had been “inundated with contacts from parents of kids with autism who are looking for services - everything from early learning through to primary, secondary and beyond.”

He said: “We all know the issue we had with the insufficient number of places in secondary schools. Everybody asked how it had not been planned for, in the sense that the numbers are known in advance for kids going to secondary level. We have had an increase in the number of units.”

Deputy Ó Murchú said his autistic son is a former student at St. Joseph's National School in Muirhevnamor in Dundalk.

He said: “I do not think he could have had a better educational experience without his teachers, resource teachers and special needs assistants.

“That is not to say there were not difficulties, and that he did not create his own difficulties, because that can happen.

“He is now in Ó Fiaich College in Dundalk. In fairness, the teachers, his SNA and the school are all doing their piece from the point of view of giving him the best educational outcome. We will see where it goes. It is a journey.

“But there is a need for additional places at autism units in secondary schools.”

He continued: “Many parents have made the point that even where they have had places in primary school, that they need a separate unit, where they may have higher needs.

“They are disappointed that they do not have choice when it comes to secondary school. In some cases, there is anger at certain schools that do not have provision.

“Parents want their child to be in a unit and the unit is full. The parents want to know why there are not units in school X, Y or Z’.

In response, Irish Primary Principals' Network CEO, Páiric Clerkin, said:

“The simple answer is that we need more time.

“For children with complex special educational needs, the school needs to be able to take that application 24 months in advance of the child being due to start school.

“It does not compromise the admissions policy of the school. The admissions policy will still be administered the next year, as is the case currently. In most schools, it is age based so the older children are offered a place. The school will be 90% sure whether a child would get a place the next year.

“The worst-case scenario is that the child is too young and he or she will have to wait another year. That means the school then has 36 months to prepare. That is what is needed to get the infrastructure in place.

“The point that we are making is that section 37 does not facilitate children to attend their local school with their brothers or sisters. It is reactionary and it is not fair on those children.

“The only way we will be able to address it in the longer term is to amend the Admissions Act.”