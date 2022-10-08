Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Family of Rosemary Barry receive her honorary membership

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

On Saturday October 1st we had the unveiling of Rosemary Barry’s Honorary membership and a presentation of a framed certificate membership to Rosemary’s daughter Geraldine. Thanks to Geraldine Barry, Susan, Mary and Conor Deary for joining us on Saturday.

Rosemary did great work for Mannan Castle, she was a founder member, a past Lady Captain, the first lady to serve as Club President and so much more. Unfortunately, Rosemary left us all to soon and her honorary membership was not presented to her.

Thanks to everyone involved, Lady Captain Siobhan Downey and her committee, management, but a special thanks to past Captains Denise Mc Guinness and Marie Sweeney who organised this event.

After the presentation, a cup of tea and sandwiches a 13 hole Texas Scramble followed.

13 Hole Texas Scramble Winners: Gill Rouiller, Philomena Rogers, Lady Captain Siobhan Downey & Denise McGuinness - 34 nett.

Geraldine Finnegan finished top of the podium; playing top notch golf by carding 43pts to land the weekly stableford competition.

Six pars, ten bogeys and only two double bogeys, saw her record 22pts on the front and Geraldine kept her cool on the back nine to bring in 21 pts, impressive golf.

Tee to green Madeleine Devine made very few mistakes, eight pars, nine bogeys and only one blemish on her card, a double bogey on the 16th.

Mary McCabe finished in third place with 37pts, and she is another girl who has played good golf all year. Mary had a lovely birdie on the 8th hole.

Wednesday 18 Hole Stableford – 28th September 2022: 1st Geraldine Finnegan (21) 43pts, 2nd Madeleine Devine (16) 41pts, 3rd Mary McCabe (25) 37pts.

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

Jimmy McMahon's Captains Prize took place on Tuesday 27th September with a great turnout to support him.

It was a very competitive competition with 15 players within five points of the winner. Michael McBride with eight pars on his card for 40 points won on countback from Fred Fitzsimons who recorded six pars and a birdie. It was so close it took the last three holes to separate them.

Patsy Hoey took third place with 39 points having 10 pars on his card. A no score on the 13th proved very costly. Patsy also got nearest the pin on the 17th with Con Hanneffy being nearest on the 12th.

Captain Jimmy made the presentation to loud cheers, thanking everyone for making his year as senior captain a great success.

He commented on the great condition of the course and thanked the greenkeeper, staff and volunteers for their efforts. He also thanked Tommy and Amy for the lovely meal afterwards which was enjoyed by all.

One final presentation had to be made, that to the Golfer of the Year. Although winner Eddie Rouiller was surprised by his victory, the rest of the attendance was not at all.

At the seniors AGM which followed, Tommy Duffy was elected senior captain for 2022/2023 with Joe Mullen continuing as secretary/treasurer.

Jimmy McMahon's Senior Captains Prize: 1st Michael McBride (19) 40pts c/b (back 3), 2nd Fred Fitzsimons (23) 40pts, 3rd Patsy Hoey (11) 39pts.

Senior Golfer of the Year: 1st Eddie Rouiller, 2nd Jimmy McMahon, 3rd Graeme Woodcock

MANNAN CASTLE MEN

Thurs/Friday Open Singles 22/Sept 22: 1st Stephen Whelan (PH-22) – 41pts.

Ryder Cup Weekend 25th Sept 22: 1st Rory Lennon (PH 18) 46pts, 2nd Barry Hand (PH 11) 42pts c/b, 3rd Conor Farrelly (PH 7) 42pts.