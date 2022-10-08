Dundalk Golf Notes: Mark Gorham claims IJM Senior Scratch Matchplay title

Mark Gorham, Jim Caraher, Charlie Monahan and Brendan Tinnelly emerged as the winners of the IJM Scratch Matchplay Cups last Saturday when the semi-finals and finals were played.

In the Senior Cup Colin Roche came from three down after nine against Peter Rogers to win his semi-final two up, while Gorham was always on top against defending champions Clem Walshe as he ran out a 6&5 winner.

In the final Roche took an early lead when he won the second hole but Gorham won the fifth to level. Roche regained the lead on the 10th, before Gorham pegged him back at the next hole.

Roche then won 14 and 15 to go two up with three to play, however his opponent then won the next three holes to take the match, clinching victory with a birdie on the 18th.

In the Junior Cup Jim Caraher emerged the winner, but only after playing 39 holes on the day. In his semi-final he was taken to the 20th by Gerard Carroll after being two up after 12.

In the final he met last year’s Intermediate Scratch Cup winner Denis Cunningham who had earlier beaten Richard Barry 5&3.

Cunningham looked to be on the way to victory when he found himself four up after eight holes and was two up with two to play. Carragher won 17 and 18 to get back to all square and then sealed a remarkable comeback by winning the 19th hole.

In the Intermediate Cup semi-finals Packie McGuinness got off to a flying start and was three up after four holes against Charlie Monahan, but Monahan was two up by the 15th and eventually won by that margin.

In the other semi-final Seamus Bailey was always in control against IJM Golfer of the Year Pearse Murphy and won 6&5.

In the final Monahan and Bailey were all square on eight occasions but when Monahan edged ahead on the 14th, he stayed in front and won the 16th and 17th for a 3&1 win.

In the Minor Cup Brendan Tinnelly came from one down after nine to win 3&2 against Michael McNamara while Michael Keating came from three down after five holes to win two up against Gerry Campbell.

The final was a closely fought encounter although that looked unlikely when Tinnelly raced into a three-hole lead after four holes. However, Keating won seven, eight and nine to draw level at the turn.

After losing the 11th and 12th to go two down, Keating again staged a comeback by winning 14 and 15 and then bounced back on 17 after Tinnelly had won 16 to leave the match all square playing 18. Tinnelly eventually prevailed as he won the last with a par.

The four winners will be presented with their IJM Scratch Cups at the end of season presentation event.

Gerry O’Keeffe (13) won the singles stableford competition played over the last weekend in September but had to rely on countback after he and Aaron Waite (12) both shot 41pts.

O’Keeffe's round included a birdie at the 14th and 11 pars as he went out in 21pts and came home in 20pts. His round also included two blanks. After shooting 23pts on the front nine Waite could only manage 18pts on the back as he recorded birdies at the ninth and 14th and seven pars.

Billy Cairns (7), Gareth Herr (18) and Patrick Greene (25) took the divisional honours with Joseph Laverty shooting 36pts to take the gross prize.

Ronan Dennedy (29) won the Deluxe Bathrooms Open Singles Stableford with a super score of 43pts which was bookended by four-point pars at the first and 18th holes.

Gareth Herr (17), Michael O’Keefe (20) and Paul O’Hare (29) took the divisional prizes with Aaron Grant recording the best gross score.

Saturday, September 24 – IJM Scratch Matchplay – Senior Semi-Finals: Colin Roche bt Peter Rogers 2up; Mark Gorham bt Clem Walshe 6&5. Final: Gorham bt Roche 1up

Junior Semi-finals: Jim Caraher bt Gerard Carroll 20th; Denis Cunningham bt Richard Barry 5&3; Final: Caraher bt Cunningham on the 19th.

Intermediate Semi-finals: Charles Monahan bt Patrick McGuinness 2up. Seamus Bailey bt Pearse Murphy 6 & 5. Final: Monahan bt Bailey 3&1.

Minor Semi-final: Brendan Tinnelly bt Michael McNamara 3&2, Michael Keating bt Gerry Campbell 2up. Final: Tinnelly bt Keating 1up.

Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 – Singles Stableford – Overall: Gerard O'Keeffe (13) 41pts/20pts, Aaron Waite (12) 41/18pts, Patrick G Reilly (21) 40pts. Division 1: Billy Cairns (7) 39/20pts. Liam McGailey (12) 39p/19pts. Division 2: Gareth Herr (18) 38pts, Matthew McCaughey (16) 37pts. Division 3: Patrick Greene (25) 38pts, Patrick Watters (23) 36pts. Gross Recognition: Joseph Laverty (1) 36pts.

Wednesday, 28 September - Deluxe Bathrooms Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Ronan Dennedy (29) 43pts. Division 1: Gareth Herr (17) 41pts. Division 2: Michael O'Keeffe (20) 38pts. Division 3: Paul O'Hare (29) 41pts. Gross: Aaron Grant 29 pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

The superb scoring of recent weeks continued in the ladies 18 Hole Singles Stableford played on Saturday, September 24 and Tuesday, September 27. This was very kindly sponsored by Grainne and Paul Jevens, of Jev Personal Care.

Mary Laverty returned the best score of the competition with a super 43 points to claim winning spot in Division 2. This was one shot better than Marie McGuigan, who won Division 3 with 42 points. Gillian McDonnell was the winner of Division 1 with 38 points.

Many thanks to Grainne and Paul Jevens for their very generous sponsorship. This competition marks the end of the Rings competition for the year.

Saturday September 24 and Tuesday September 27 – 18 Hole Singles Stableford - Division 1: Gillian McDonnell (12) 38pts, Criona O’Reilly (13) 37pts, Anne McDonnell (20) 37pts. Division 2: Mary Laverty (29) 43pts, Pauline Duffy (25) 38pts, Briege Renaghan (25) 35pts. Division 3: Marie McGuigan (32) 42pts, Mary Meegan (42) 38pts, Anne Mundow (33) 35pts. 9 Hole Competition: Ann O’Callaghan 20pts, Catherine Beattie 18pts.