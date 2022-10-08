Large rise in homeless numbers in Louth in September
The number of homeless people in Louth increased significantly in September according to figures published in the Louth County Council Management Report for October.
112 adults accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in Louth during the period 1-25 September 2022. This compares to 96 in August according to the Council's September report. The report also shows that 19 families with a total 0f 51 children were reported as homeless in September. This is up from 11 families with 27 children in August.
The numbers reported by Louth County Council feed into the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage's monthly homelessness report, where Louth homeless numbers are included in the figures for the North East, which comprises Louth, Cavan and Monaghan.
According to the Council's report, the number of homeless adults in the North East in September had risen from 108 in August to 129 in September.
