Geraldines GFC to host major fundraiser this weekend

The Geraldines GFC ‘Mighty Marquee’ takes place over four nights this weekend, starting last night Thursday the 6th and running to Sunday 9th of October to raise essential funds for the upkeep and improvement of the Club.

Back with a bigger line-up than ever before, the event got underway with a Queen tribute act This will be followed by a lip sync battle on the Friday night (7th October) between the Haggardstown & Blackrock community. 17 acts will take part on the night, including a special performance from the Geraldines Senior Football Team.

Saturday (8th October) sees Brutus Gold’s Love Train 70’s Disco take place and closing out the weekend on Sunday (9th October) are Fermanagh country folk and pop group, The Tumbling Paddies.

“The past couple of years have been difficult but we've come out the other end and we're absolutely delighted to be in a position to host a cracker of a weekend " exclaimed club chairperson Brian Cafferty.

"There’s something for everyone, whether it’s a sing-along, a dance or laughter, you will find it in the Mighty Marquee.

"We’re looking forward to having the whole community together for the first time in a long time and even if you don’t live locally, we would love for you to come along and enjoy the craic. You’d be surprised who you might see on stage."

"All funds raised will go directly to Geraldines GFC where we will be able to continue to upgrade and enhance our facilities. We have a great club and a growing community and it’s great to be able to give back.

"I’d like to thank everyone taking part and those who have raised funds and given up their precious time. I’d also like to thank our sponsors Tiernan’s Fairways Supervalu, Sports Direct, Connect Credit Union & Haggardstown Garden Centre.

The evenings may be getting darker but we’ll certainly light up next weekend. Everyone attending is most certainly in for a treat each night.”

Tickets are 20/25 euro and are available to purchase online at: https://www.events54.com/event/Geraldines-Mighty-Marquee-weekend. Be sure to purchase fast.