PHOTOS: Cross Cooley Challenge

Hundreds of people took part in the Cross Cooley Challenge as it celebrated its tenth anniversary.
More than 330 walkers gathered on Saturday, October 1st to trek across the 15 kilometre route to raise money for two local charities; the Maria Goretti Foundation, which has a children's respite centre in Lordship, and the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation.
