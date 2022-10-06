Search

07 Oct 2022

Plans lodged for maturation warehouses in Dunleer

A maturation warehouse is a warehouse in which spirits mature in oak barrels

Plans lodged for maturation warehouses in Dunleer

Plans lodged for maturation warehouses in Dunleer

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

06 Oct 2022 10:30 PM

Plans are underway to construct two maturation warehouses in Dunleer. A maturation warehouse is a warehouse in which spirits mature in oak barrels.

Bespoke Trustees Limited has applied to Louth County Council for planning permission for a warehouse facility consisting of two maturation warehouses, ancillary buildings and structures, landscaping, surface water retention pond, fire retention pond, waste water treatment system, boundary treatment and fencing and associated site development works on a site with an area of circa 4.3 hectares (10.62 acres) at Richardstown, Dunleer, Co Louth.

According to the application, each warehouse has a gross floor area of c2022sqm divided into two c1011sqm compartments and have a ridge height of c10.7 metres. Each warehouse includes external lighting and CCTV cameras. A decision is due on the application by 28 November 2022, with submissions due by 7 November.

The applicant had already made a similar planning application to this development at the same development address in October 2021. That application was deemed withdrawn however by Louth County Council on 1 July 2022.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media