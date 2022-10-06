Plans lodged for maturation warehouses in Dunleer
Plans are underway to construct two maturation warehouses in Dunleer. A maturation warehouse is a warehouse in which spirits mature in oak barrels.
Bespoke Trustees Limited has applied to Louth County Council for planning permission for a warehouse facility consisting of two maturation warehouses, ancillary buildings and structures, landscaping, surface water retention pond, fire retention pond, waste water treatment system, boundary treatment and fencing and associated site development works on a site with an area of circa 4.3 hectares (10.62 acres) at Richardstown, Dunleer, Co Louth.
According to the application, each warehouse has a gross floor area of c2022sqm divided into two c1011sqm compartments and have a ridge height of c10.7 metres. Each warehouse includes external lighting and CCTV cameras. A decision is due on the application by 28 November 2022, with submissions due by 7 November.
The applicant had already made a similar planning application to this development at the same development address in October 2021. That application was deemed withdrawn however by Louth County Council on 1 July 2022.
