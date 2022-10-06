Search

06 Oct 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday 6 October 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

06 Oct 2022 10:00 AM

The death has occurred of Nicholas Ferguson of Fatima Court, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Son of the late Maura and Jack and brother-in-law of the late David. He will be sadly missed by his loving sons Niall and Robert, daughter-in-law Audrey, grandchildren Sarah and Seán, brother John, sisters Catherine and Mary, sister-in-law Susan, brother-in-law Frank, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 3pm-8pm on Thursday. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, on Friday morning, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Brid-A-Crin Cemetery. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Anthony Hand of Annaglog, Ardee, Co. Louth

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his mother and father Winifred and Michael, brothers Mick, Tom and Jim. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, daughters Muriel, Martina and Jacqueline, son Michael, sons-in-law David, John and Kenny, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Jason, Niall, Shane, Nicole, Seán, Ciarán, Jonathan and Craig, brother Paddy, sisters Sinead and Kathy, sisters-in-law Mary, Maura and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Muriel's residence Hammonstown, Dunleer on Thursday, 6th October, from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 7th October 2022, at 11am in the Church of Saint Catherine's, Ballapousta. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gerard Sherry of Riverwell Close and formerly of Lower Point Rd., Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his parents May and Gerard Snr. RIP. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Ryan and Jamie, his wife Ann, Ryans partner Niamh and his two loving grandchildren Danny and Joey. Also his brothers, sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law and his entire circle of family and friends.

Now reposing at his former home, The Leap, Lower Point Rd. Open to visitors Thursday between the hours of 2pm to 10pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, 7th October, at 11am in St Joseph's Redemptorist Church, Dundalk followed by a family cremation in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin.

May he rest in peace 

