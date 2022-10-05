335 Ukrainian pupils currently enrolled in Louth schools

The Department of Education confirmed that as of 30 September, 335 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools in Louth.
Out of that figure, 191 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools across the county while 144 have enrolled in post-primary schools.
While 11,809 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland - 7,420 in primary schools and 4,389 pupils in post-primary schools.
To assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel.
These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.
Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.
The Cooley Kickhams team celebrate with the Seamus Flood Cup following their victory over St Kevins in Ardee. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.