Planning granted for 30 new homes in Louth Village

Louth County Council have granted planning permission for the construction of 30 new homes in Louth Village.

Hollywood Developments has been given the go ahead for the development at Richard Taaffes Holding, Father Finn Park/Green Road, Louth Village, Dundalk, Co Louth, which will see the demolition of an existing derelict cottage on the site and the construction of 30 new homes.

The developer had applied on 6 May 2022 for planning permission for a development at the site that would see the construction of 28 new dwellings on a site of c.1.2785 hectares. Further information on the proposed development was requested by Louth County Council on 23 June 2022. This information was received on 12 September, which included revised site arrangement plans proposing the construction of 30 dwellings on the site as opposed to 28, with revised road/footpath arrangements and public/private open space provisions.

Louth County Council gave the go ahead for the new development on 30 September, which will comprise three semi-detached, three bed, two storey dwellings; three semi-detached, three bed, two storey dwellings; two detached, four bed, single storey dwellings; ten semi-detached, three bed, two storey dwellings; four terraced, three bed, two storey dwellings; six terraced, three bed, two storey dwellings; and two semi-detached, four bed, two storey dwellings.