Dundalk duo honoured for international contribution to disability sport

Tessa van Heerden and Sanet Jordaan, two disability sports consultants from Dundalk, have been honoured for their international contribution to Sport for athletes with Down Syndrome at the recent World Championships for Athletics, Table Tennis and Tennis, held in Nymburk, Czech Republic.

The pair was joined at the event by Irish athletes David O’Hare from Dundalk and Fergus Cosgrove, a Navan native and their mums. These athletes both competed in various athletics events and excelled by setting personal best times in their respective events.

Caroline O’Hare speaks with appreciation about the impact the dedicated ladies made on her son David.

“Tessa & Sanet’s passion and dedication has changed David’s life completely. They have supported, encouraged and inspired him to become the athlete he is today. David has represented Ireland twice on the world stage and has gained in confidence by training and competing at this level with his peers.

"When I think back to one of the questions I asked the doctors when David was born, as he was so ill with heart failure ‘would he be able to walk?’. Well, not only can he walk, he can run a 100m faster than most of us. I can think of no one better to be honoured for their work than these two ladies.”

Tessa has been involved in disability sport for the past 25 years, while Sanet joined her in 2015. Together they are known as Tsenya.

Tsenya, the Tswana word for Inclusion, was brought to life in South Africa after the duo realised the lack of awareness about sport for athletes with Down syndrome. The pair had just stepped into the international scene as hosts of the 3rd Athletics & 1st Table Tennis World Championships in 2015 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Shortly after relocating to Ireland, they attended an International Down Syndrome event in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, where they were approached by SUDS (the Sports Union for athletes with Down Syndrome) to share their expertise.

During their time with SUDS, Tessa and Sanet have been responsible for marketing and media of international events for the 10 Sport Federations under SUDS, namely IAADS (Athletics), IBA21 (Basketball), FIFDS (Futsal), DSIGO (Gymnastics), HANDOWN (Handball), JUDOWN (Judo), SKiDS (Alpine Skiing), DSISO (Swimming and Artistic Swimming), ITTADS (Table Tennis), and Tennis.

The Covid pandemic brought on more responsibilities for the ladies in the form of athlete registration to SUDS from their 65 member countries.

The lack of interaction & communication because of the cancellation of events, led to the Down syndrome Sports Network, an initiative of Tessa and Sanet that helped athletes, parents and coaches involved in all sports from countries around the world stay connected during lockdown.

Several Irish SIDO and NGB members also either attended or were speakers at these Network sessions.

Locally, Tsenya was involved in the hosting of Futsal Talent days all over Ireland in collaboration with the FAI and Down Syndrome Ireland, which proved that Ireland has quite a number of skilled players, playing at a high level.

Most recently, the success of Ireland’s first Come & Try Athletics day at Glenmore AC was once again Tsenya’s brainchild. This was made possible with the support of Down Syndrome Ireland Louth/Meath Branch after setting up their first branch sport group, the Warrior Wolves.

“Having been involved with Tsenya for the last 6 months has been very rewarding for Fergus" exclaimed Eleanor Cosgrove, mum of Fergus and committee member of Down Syndrome Ireland Louth Meath branch.

"He has joined the Warrior Wolves and taken part in the Come & Try Day organized by them in conjunction with Glenmore AC. From there Fergus qualified for the World Down Syndrome Championship in the Czech Republic earlier this year.

"I travelled there with Fergus and experienced first-hand the inclusive atmosphere and Tessa and Sanet’s professionalism.”

With events back in full swing, Tessa and Sanet were invited to attend the World Down Syndrome Championships for Athletics and Table Tennis in Nymburk, Czech Republic during the Summer.

During the closing ceremony, the duo, together with José Costa Pereira and Nuno Filipe Machado from Portugal, were honoured for their invaluable contribution to disability sport globally, in particular sport for athletes with Down syndrome.

Lovely medal memorabilia were presented to them by Daniel Pokorný, President, and Vice – President for International Relations of the Czech Association for Athletes with Intellectual Impairment, Lucy Francova.

This recognition just highlights once again that awareness and development at grassroot level of disability sport in Ireland and has grown the massive leaps and bounds it has taken in recent years.

Anybody interested in getting involved in Sport for athletes with Down Syndrome is welcome to contact Tessa via her email address – tessa.tsenya@gmail.com.