Dundalk Golf Notes: Niall McCaul takes singles title

Niall McCaul won the Singles Stableford competition which was played over the weekend of September 17 and 18.

Playing off 10 he won on countback from Simon Ryan (22) after both had shot 42pts. Ryan, who had two birdies and five pars, had cause to rue blanks at the third and 18th as he lost the back nine on countback by one point.

McCaul’s round included birdies at the seventh, ninth and 14th as well as eight pars as he went out in 21pts and came home in 21pts.

All the divisional prizes were also decided on countback with Pádraig Ó Gallachoir (12) taking Division One from Charlie Monahan (11) after both had tied on 38pts.

In Division Two Conor Murray (16) pipped Ross Quigley (15) after both had shot 39ts while in Division Three Patrick Wadding (25) edged out Sean Matthews (21) after they tied on 37pts.

Fresh from his fourth Dundalk Scratch Cup title, Caolan Rafferty continued to dominate the gross category. He had the best gross in the weekend competition with 36pts and then in Wednesday’s Open Singles Stableford sponsored by Deluxe Bathrooms he shot 39pts.

The Wednesday competition was won by Paul O’Hare (29) who shot 40pts and took the top prize on countback from Greenore’s Daniel Keane (30). Eddie Rogers (4) claimed Division One, Mark Coan (21) took Division 2 and Keane was the Division 3 winner.

Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 – Singles Stableford - Niall McCaul (10) 42/21pts, Simon Ryan (22) 42/20pts. Francis McGuigan (17) 41pts. Division 1: Pádraig Ó Gallachóir (12) 38/20/14, Charles P Monahan (11) 38/20/13.

Division 2: Conor Murray (16) 39/22/pts, Ross Quigley (15) 39/19pts. Division 3: Patrick Wadding (25) 37/16pts, Sean Matthews (21) 37/15pts. Gross Recognition: Caolan Rafferty 36pts.

Wednesday, September 21 - Deluxe Bathrooms Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Paul O'Hare (29) 40/21. Division 1: Edward Rogers (4) 38/18. Division 2: Mark Coan (21) 36pts, Division 3: Daniel Keane (30, Greenore) 40/20pts. Gross Recognition Caolan Rafferty 39pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

Ellen McEneaney was the leading scorer in the 18 Hole Singles Stableford competition played on Saturday, September 17 and Tuesday, September 20. This competition was very kindly sponsored by Tres Belle Hair Salon.

Playing off 10, Ellen shot a superb 44 points to claim Division One. Her flawless round included three birdies and 10 pars. Briege Renaghan was a point adrift to claim Division 2 honours with a superb 43 points and Sylvia McKenna was the winner of Division 3 with 40 points.

Very well done to all prize winners and many thanks to our sponsors, Tres Belle, for their very generous sponsorship.

Saturday September 17 and Tuesday, September 20 - 18 Hole Singles Stableford - Division 1: Ellen McEneaney (10) 44pts, Kitty Duffy (19) 41pts, Anne McDonnell (20) 37pts.

Division 2: Briege Renaghan (27) 43pts, Caroline Dunne (24) 38pts, Sinead O’Callaghan (28) 38pts. Sylvia McKenna (56) 40pts, Marie McGuigan (33) 39pts, Marie Griffin (38) 38pts. 9 Hole Competition: Nuala Henry 15pts