PHOTOS: Marist School Dundalk Class of '72 reunion

The Marist school class of '72 enjoyed their reunion meeting up with former classmates in the Fairways Hotel recently and our photographer Arthur Kinahan was there to capture the great night.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
EU Comminissher Mairead McGuinness with Martin Commins Local people at the opening of his new Abattoir in Ardee
Dundalk Stadium regularly hosts events run in memory of local trainers, owners and racegoers to honour their love of the sport
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.