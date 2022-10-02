Louth schools host fitness initiative

Scoil Mhuire Trócaire
Castletown Girls School, Dundalk and Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, Ardee were amongst the first to host the popular children’s fitness initiative ‘Fit Squad’ as it resumed its programme of in-person school visits following a two-year break during Covid.
Delivered by Irish fitness expert Tom Dalton and supported by Dundalk firm Fyffes, the visits saw some 300 pupils from both schools participate in the active workouts which included advice on healthy eating, demonstrations of exercises young people should do and tips on how to use leisure time to stay physically fit.
Continuing until next March, it is expected that some 7,500 pupils nationwide will participate in the interactive fitness sessions, adding to the over-20,000 pupils who have taken part in it since it was first launched in 2018.
Schools interested in receiving a similar visit can find details online at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie
Louth non-profit organisation shortlisted for the 2022 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund (Photo: Naoise Culhane)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.