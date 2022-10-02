Dolly & Mick musical double act coming to Dundalk's An Tain

Starring some of Ireland’s most well-known actors, Seamus Moran, (RTÉ's 'Fair City') and Sinéad Murphy, star of (Bridget & Eamon') perform in 'Dolly & Mick' on Thursday 20th October at 8pm at An Táin Arts Centre.
'Dolly & Mick' is an, engaging story of a musical double act, who's relationship is in crisis. Poignant and funny, the show contains live songs that echo the love and hope, disillusion and despair, passion and perseverance, that colour their story.
Will their relationship survive? This is one not to miss.
Tickets are €18/€16 plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket and can be purchased from An Táin Arts Centre’s Box Office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie
