North Louth: Two Bush pupils become Trinity Scholars

Two past Bush Secondary School students, Ciaran Flynn and Peter Suresh, have been given the prestigious honour of becoming Trinity Scholars.

To become a Trinity Scholar, a student of Trinity must get a first class honour grade in the Scholarship Exams of their chosen course.

The exams, which are non-compulsory, are taken in early January, and the results of those elected to Scholarship are announced by the Provost from the steps of the Exam Hall on Trinity Monday (in April; the first Monday of Trinity Term).

Benefits of being a Trinity Scholar include free rooms on campus from October to June, the waiving of fees and registration charges, and the right to dine on Commons for free.

They can also put 'Sch.' after their name if they wish.

Currently there are around 350 Scholars.

Guidance Counsellor at Bush Post Primary said all at the school were “very proud that two of this elite group are past pupils of Bush.”