Search

30 Sept 2022

Almost €450k announced for projects involving Louth County Council

Almost €450k announced for projects involving Louth County Council

Carlingford

Reporter:

Jason Newman

30 Sept 2022 2:30 PM

Just under 450k has been awarded to three cross border projects involving Louth County Council under the Shared Ireland Fund.

The funding was announced yesterday by the Taoiseach, Michael Martin, of more than €4.3m allocated nationally to 15 lead Local Authorities in the South, working in partnership with 9 Councils in Northern Ireland to develop collaborative cross-border investment projects over the next 12 months. 

One project will be led by Louth County Council while two more will see Louth take a partnership role. 

€150,000 has been allocated for a feasibility project to develop Carlingford Lough as a tourism destination of excellence. The project will involve a cross-border study to audit existing activity tourism and identify new tourism offerings in the Carlingford Lough area providing the basis for a capital investment proposal to establish to area as a premier outdoor recreation destination on the island.

The project will be run in conjunction with Newry, Mourne & Down,East Border Region, Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland and the Loughs Agency.

Louth County Council will partner with other bodies on two further projects.

€147,000 has been granted to Meath County Council to Exploring Sustainable Nature Based Solutions to Coastal Erosion in the East Border Region.’ Local Authorities will work on a cross-border basis to identify the causes of and investigate nature-based adaptation options to address Coastal Erosion. Project to identify a number of demonstration sites for testing these innovative solutions, forming the basis for a new investment project.

Ards and North Down Borough Council, Newry Mourne and Down District Council and Louth County Council will work on the project. 

A further €148,000 was awarded to Monaghan County Council to develop a plan for how to restore peatlands in the region; delivering quantifiable emission reduction targets and areas of degraded peatlands in improving ecological conditions. Result of prioritised sites for peatland/wetland restoration forming an investment proposal to deliver benefits for biodiversity, climate and people.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Newry Mourne and Down District Council, East Border Region Ltd, Ulster Wildlife and  Louth and Meath County Councils will partner on the project. 

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has warmly welcomed news saying: 

 “As a border TD I am acutely aware of the positive impact cross border projects can have on our local communities and I’m delighted to see that two local projects were successfully funded in the first round of the scheme.”.

Deputy O’Dowd who is also the Chairperson of the Joint Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement, said:

 “This funding is excellent news and will further strengthen our connectivity in the border region, it also comes on the back of the recent news that the Narrow Water Bridge commencement works have begun.

 “The bridge which will be funded through the shared island fund will connect Cornamucklagh near Omeath, Co Louth with Narrow Water near Warrenpoint, Co Down, with initial funding of €3m approved in June of last year.”

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Coláiste Chú Chulainn student awards

Chisomaga Anyanwu senior Cu Chulainn Award winner, Principal Thomas Sharkey, Imelda Munster TD, Pawel Skalinski Junior Cu Chulainn award winner, Senator John McGahon, Peter Fitzpatrick TD.

Local News

Coláiste Chú Chulainn student awards

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media