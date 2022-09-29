Taoiseach in Dundalk to address cross border conference

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was in Dundalk today to make a keynote address to the Centre for Cross Border Studies Annual Conference held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The Taoiseach spoke of his Government’s commitment to work with all communities on the island to build consensus around a shared future, underpinned by the Good Friday Agreement.

The Conference focused on Commitment, Resilience and Perseverance: New challenges and approaches to cross-border cooperation, mobility, and relations, bringing together government officials, policy experts and leaders of civic society and academia.

The Taoiseach also spoke of the “long shadow of Brexit” but said that there was a way forward that would benefit people on both sides of the border and would “allow businesses in Northern Ireland to reap the full opportunities that the Protocol presents, and it would support the development of a more positive and cooperative relations between the EU and the U.K.”

He further spoke of the need for all Ireland economic cooperation to bring economic benefits to the border region.

“Sitting here in Dundalk you know only too well that balanced regional development requires us to work together on a cross border basis to fully develop the North West, the Central Border Region, the Newry / Dundalk axis, and the entire Dublin-Belfast corridor.

Above all, sharing this island requires us to continue our journey of patient and careful work building relationships and partnerships across the island.

He continued:

“At a regional level also we are seeing exciting developments. The North West City Region is now a vibrant integrated partnership with strong people-to-people links, economic and environmental relationships.

“Over here on the east coast the links between Newry and Dundalk have always been strong and new exciting partnerships are being developed along the Dublin-Belfast corridor.”

He also stated his belief that civil society on both sides of the border had a role to play in building stronger North South connectivity and cooperation on the island.

“More than €120 million has already allocated by Government from the Shared Island Fund over the last two years.

“Backed by the Shared Island Fund, the Government is now moving forward with delivery of the Ulster Canal, and the Narrow Water Bridge here in County Louth.

Two major cross-border infrastructure projects that have been talked and talked about for decades.”

“In moving from commitment to action, we are not only delivering these landmark sustainable tourism and recreation assets for the central and east border regions.”

The British Ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, and Bernadette McAliskey also addressed the conference.

A business breakfast and three panels focused on cooperation, mobility and relations will take place with a gala dinner tonight that will have Brian Rowan (author and former BBC correspondent) as a guest speaker.

A technical workshop focused on practical issues affecting cross-border and all-island organisations will be held tomorrow.

Director of the Centre for Cross Border Studies, Dr Anthony Soares said:

“Today is the pinnacle moment of the Centre for Cross Border Studies’ calendar. Our conference is an opportunity for policymakers and decision-makers to discuss ideas and address pertinent issues on the island of Ireland, the UK and the EU.

“As we approach the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement our hope is that today will serve as a starting point for the restoration of mutual dialogue, based on the ethos of the Agreement, to solve the problems surrounding the current political crises in our institutions.

“The Centre encourages anyone interested in taking part in this conversation to work with us to gain a deeper understanding of our rooted interdependence and need for co-operation on a variety of fronts.”