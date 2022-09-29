The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
U15 Gerry Gover Cup Semi Finals: Bay Utd 1 Dromin 6; Woodview Celtic 0 Bellurgan Utd 4
U17 League: Rock Celtic 0 Bellurgan Utd 4; Glenmuir Utd 2 Square Utd 0
U16 Premier: Termonfeckin Celtic 3 Woodview Celtic 3; Bellurgan Utd 3 Rock Celtic 0; Glenmuir Utd 1 Dromin Juveniles 1
U16 Division 1: Rockville 0 Ardee Celtic 5; Quay Celtic 3 Bellurgan Celtic 1
U15 Division 1: Quay Olympic 0 Glenmuir Utd 4; Rockville 2 Quay Olympic 2
U14 Premier: Dromin Juveniles 2 Rock Celtic 6; Bellurgan Utd 6 Woodview Celtic 0; Ardee Celtic 1 Quay Celtic 6
U14 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic 0 Muirhevnamor 6; Glenmuir Utd 4 Rockville 0
U13 Division 1: Rockville 4 Dromin Juveniles 6; Ardee Celtic 3 Glenmuir Utd 1; Bellurgan Utd 2 Muirhevnamor 0; Bay Celtic 3 St Dominic's 0
U12 Premier: Woodview Celtic 4 Bellurgan Utd 1; Quay Celtic 2 Glenmuir Utd 2
U12 Division 1: Bay Utd 2 Muirhevnamor 0; Rock Celtic 7 Dromin Blue 2; Ardee Utd 0 Bellurgan Celtic 1; Woodview Celtic White 0 Walshestown 0
U12 Division 2: Blayney Academy White 3 Ardee Rovers 2; Bellurgan Athletic 7 Bay Celtic 0; Quay Olympic 2 Dromin Utd White 1; Rockville 1 Glenmuir Celtic 4
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday October 1st
SFAI U12 National Cup: Bellurgan Celtic v Glenmuir Utd A, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Rock Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Glenmuir Utd B v Glebe North FC, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Bohermeen Celtic v Quay Celtic, Derek Brady Park 11.30PM; Ardee Utd v Maynooth Town FC, Town Parks 11.00AM; Ashbourne United B v Walshestown FC, Milltown Road 11.00AM
SFAI U13 Cup: Rush Athletic B v Glenmuir Utd B, St Catherines Park 11.15AM
U14 SFAI Cup: Quay Celtic FC v Parkvilla FC, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Dromin United FC v Dunboyne AFC, Dromin 11.00AM; Glenmuir United FC v Laytown Utd, Glenmuir Park 12.30PM
SFAI U15 Cup: Albion Rovers FC v Glenmuir United FC, Monasterboice 10.00AM; DMC v Ardee Utd, TBC 11.00AM
SFAI U16 Cup: Rock Celtic A v Shamrocks FC, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Bellurgan United v Torro United, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Rock Celtic B v Bay FC, Sandy Lane 2.15PM; Dromin United v Dunshaughlin Youths, Dromin 12.30PM
U17 League: Carrick Rovers v Shamrocks, Carrick Aces Athletic Club 2.30PM; Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Utd, Glenmuir Park 2.15PM
Sunday October 2
SFAI U12 National Cup: East Meath Utd v Rock Celtic White, Minnestown Road 11.15AM; Dunboyne AFC v Woodview Celtic, Summerhill Road 1.00PM; Ashbourne Utd A v Dromin Utd, Miltown Road 12.00PM
SFAI U13 Cup: Glenmuir Utd A v RFA Boys, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Ardee Utd v Walshestown FC, Town Parks 9.45AM; Dingle Utd v Woodview Celtic, St John Paul Park 10.00AM; Shamrocks B v Baldoyle Utd, Fatima 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Shamrocks A, Town Parks 12.30PM; Donacarney Celtic v Quay Celtic, Castlemartin 1.00PM; Kinsealy Utd B v Bellurgan Utd, Kettles Lane 12.30PM; Balbriggan FC v Dromin Utd, St Molagas Park 12.30PM
U14 SFAI Cup: Parkvilla v Ardee Celtic, Watters Lane 11.30AM; Balrothery FC B v Walshestown FC, Glebe Park 11.15AM
SFAI U15 Cup: Rush Athletic v Shamrocks FC, St Catherines Park 1.00PM; Bellurgan United v Balrothery FC, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Ardee Celtic v Rock Celtic, Town Parks 2.15PM; Dromin United v Trinity Donaghmede, Dromin 12.30PM
SFAI U16 Cup: Balbriggan FC v Termonfeckin Celtic, St Malagas Park 1.00PM
FAI Youth Cup: Albion Rovers FC v Termonfeckin Celtic, Monasterboice Kick off TBC
U12 Division 2: Bay Celtic v Blayney Academy, White Rock Road 11.00AM
U14 Division 1: Rockville v Muirhevnamor, Sandy Lane 12.30PM
U16 Premier: Termonfeckin Celtic v Shamrocks, Termonfeckin 12.00PM; Woodview Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, DKIT 1.00PM;
U16 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic v St Dominic's, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Ardee Utd, Town Parks 11.00AM
