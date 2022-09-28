Newtown Blues storm to victory against stubborn Geraldines to reach Senior Final

Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Newtown Blues 1-13 Geraldines 1-2

The outcome of this second Senior Championship semi-final was decided a long time before Ciaran Downey planted the ball into an empty net in second half stoppage time.

That put the seal on a second half Newtown Blues storm, as the Drogheda side advanced to their first Joe Ward Cup final since 2019.

That second half saw the Newtown Blues score 1-7 without reply, as the Geraldines failed to register a score in that period, while Anthony Cunningham’s side also lost Shane O’Hanlon and James Craven to red cards, with Craven receiving two yellow cards, in a frustrating second half for the Haggardstown side.

Despite the impressive victory, Des Lane’s side were left stunned inside minute one, as the Geraldines raised a green flag.

Matt Corcoran’s launched a searching ball into the square towards Shane O’Hanlon, who was tussling with Emmet Carolan. It evaded both players, along with goalkeeper Johnny McDonnell to ripple the net, giving his side the perfect start.

Not a conventional goal, but it was a goal that Matt Corcoran’s overall performance merited, as he worked tirelessly for his side throughout, as did half back Fergal McDonald.

Despite that early setback, Newtown Blues managed to gain the upper hand in the middle sector, winning almost half of the Geraldine’s kickouts, as well as being able to dispatch their own kickouts quickly, with Fergal Donohoe, Alan Connor, Johnny Connolly and Ciaran Cluskey-Kelly showing well and running from deep, with Chris Reid providing adequate defensive cover.

Five points from five different scorers saw the Blues lead by two points by the 12th minute, with Daire Nally, Colm Judge (free), Robert Carr, the lively Jamie Kelly and Alan Connor all finding the range.

They were able to move the ball through the hands and into the scoring zone with those penetrative runs. The influence of former Louth captain Andy McDonnell cannot be understated. McDonnell was involved in the lion's share of Blues scores and attacks, finishing with 30 possessions over the hour.

Despite being under the cosh, the Geraldines managed to remain on the Blues’ coattails, as Tiarnan Hand, who defended stoutly throughout, intercepted a Blues attack. It eventually found its way to Shane O’Hanlon, who from range closed the gap to the bare minimum with a point on 16 minutes.

The fact that the Blues only converted six scores from 13 shots in that first half also attributed to the close deficit, but a fine point from Jamie Kelly increased his side’s lead again. However, a magnificent strike from distance by Michael Rogers left just a point between the sides at half time at 0-6 to 1-2.

While their shooting only marginally improved in the second half, the Newtown Blues’ second half exploits proved more than sufficient, as they outscored the Geraldines by 1-7 to no score.

By the time Andy McDonnell teed up Robert Carr for his second consecutive point, they had established a sizeable gap between the sides, as they led by 0-10 to 1-2 inside 40 minutes, with Daire Nally, and Colm Judge (free) finding the range in the meantime.

With Andy McDonnell, Daire Nally and Ciaran Downey continuing to set up scores, the Blues found a sweeter tune in the second half.

They also upped the ante in terms of intensity, turning the Geraldines over 16 times in that second period, with Chris Reid, Daire Nally, along with McDonnell impressive in that department, as they did not give the Geraldines player in possession a moment to breathe.

From that, Des Lane’s side moved the ball quickly, with McDonnell and Nally setting up the likes of Conor Branigan, Ciaran Downey and Robert Carr to raise further white flags.

Downey capped the second half off with a goal after Conor Brannigan collected a fine Robert Carr pass, before laying it into Downey’s path, setting the Blues’ up for a Joe Ward Cup final showdown with Ardee St Marys in two weeks’ time.

Newtown Blues: Johnny McDonnell; Conor Ayson, Ciaran Cluskey-Kelly, Emmet Carolan; Alan Connor (0-1), Johnny Connolly, Fergal Donohoe; Chris Reid, Andy McDonnell; Daire Nally (0-2), Colm Judge (0-2 frees), Robert Carr (0-4); Jamie Kelly (0-2), John Kermode, Ciaran Downey (1-1). Subs: Conor Branigan (0-1) for Kermode (42), Conor Moore for Kelly (49), Thomas Costello for Ayson (59), Declan McNamara for Donohoe (62).

Geraldines: Des Reenan; James Craven, Dan Corcoran, Tiarnan Hand; John McCrohan, Gareth Neacy, Fergal McDonald; Mathew Corcoran (1-0), Michael Rogers (0-1); Brian Cafferty, Beanon Corrigan, Josh Arrowsmith; Ben Gartland, Shane O’Hanlon (0-1), Shaun Callan. Subs: Nicky Mackin for Cafferty (42), Paul Clarke for Arrowsmith (49), Paddy Hoey for Gartland (58).

Referee: David J McArdle (St Brides).