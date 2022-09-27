Dundalk gardai clock car travelling at 167km/h

Dundalk's Road Policing Unit recently stopped two cars travelling at 160km/h and 167km/h on the M1 in Louth.
The speed checks were conducted as part of a number of checkpoints around the county.
A number of detections were made for speeding and mobile phone use.
Prosecution to follow for all drivers stopped.
