Dundalk's An Táin Arts Centre welcomes Brendan McCreanor as Folk Artist in Residence 2022

An Táin Arts Centre says it is delighted to welcome Brendan McCreanor as Folk Artist in Residence 2022.

Brendan McCreanor is a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, best known for his work with the uilleann pipes and whistles.

He is a founding member of the widely acclaimed musical act, Kern, who have released two albums to date and is also a member of the multi-cultural ensemble, Baile an Salsa.

While steeped in traditional and folk music, Brendan is also a composer, music producer, music teacher, festival producer and visual artist. Brendan is an advocate of the healing power of music and is a fully qualified musician in healthcare through Kids Classics, a role he values immensely. He is also currently co-owner of Lark and Owl, an events management company and has produced several successful folk music festivals and is currently producing ‘Your Roots are Showing’ Ireland’s first folk conference taking place in 2023.

An Táin Arts Centre’s residency programme supports creative practitioners from every art form and artistic discipline by providing space, time and financial resources for them to develop their practice. It is a professional development opportunity that serves to support the artist which is a key part of An Táin Arts Centre’s mission.

Paul Hayes Director of An Táin Arts Centre says of Brendan’s Residency, “We are delighted to welcome Brendan as our 5th artist in residence of 2022. He is a musician of the highest standards and during his residency he will collaborate on our production of Legacy: Stories from the Civil War.”

‘Legacy: Stories from the Civil War’ will take place in the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on the 24th-27th November. Part III of the Remembrance Trilogy, produced in association with Upstate Theatre Project it uses historical documentation, personal writing, local and national histories and music to conjure up the diverse histories of the civil war with a cast of community actors. Tickets for ‘Legacies: Stories from the Civil War” can be purchased from www.antain.ie or the An Táin box office on 042 9332332.

Brendan will be in residence at An Táin Arts Centre in September, October and November. Follow Brendan’s progress on social media using the hashtag #antainartists