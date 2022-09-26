Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 26 September 2022

The death has occurred of Pat (Paddy) Brady of The Laurals, Dundalk and formerly of Morans Terrace Drogheda, Co Louth

On Sunday 25 September 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Brigid. Very deeply regretted by his loving family wife Margaret (née Rogan), sons Peter and John, daughters Teresa, Patricia and Suzanne, daughters in law Denise and Claire, sons in law Barry and Johnny, brothers Martin, Jim and Joe, sisters Anne, Bernie Agnes and Frances, his 16 grandchildren and three great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 12noon until 8pm on Monday and Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to Saint Nicholas' Church arriving for funeral mass at 11am. Following the funeral mass the cortege will proceed on foot to Saint Patrick's cemetery for burial. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sara Jern of Toprath Carlingford / Eggby Nas Gard, Sweden

On 5 August 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of Hospice Gabriel, Lidkoping, Sweden, surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed by her loving partner and best friend Micheal Keenan, children Tory and Teo, parents Per and Siw Gustafsson, her brothers Daniel, Johannes, their partners Eva and Camilla and their children and her extended family and friends here in Ireland and Sweden.



Funeral took place on Friday 26 of August at 14.00 in Flämslätts Church, Sweden. Memorial Mass will take place on Friday, 30 September at 7.30pm, in St Mary's Church Lordship. Donations, if desired, to Hospice Gabriel Lidkoping, donation box will be at the back of the church.



May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Morgan (née McGuinness) of 'Whitehorn'', Moorland Road, Dundalk, Louth / Carlingford, Louth



Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Owen. Very deeply regretted by her daughters Marie, Anne and Sinéad, sons Ian, Noel and Roger. Also by her sons-in-law John and Theo, grandchildren Aiden, Ciara, Aisling and Alex, sister-in-law Maura and all her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gavan Allen of Bellewsbridge Road, Dundalk, Louth



On Thursday 22nd September, peacefully, after a short illness, at Tallaght University Hospital, surrounded by his family. Gavan, loving father of Rebecca and Conor and cherished son of Gerard and Muriel (née Toner). He will be sadly missed with love by his daughter, son and their mother Therese, his heartbroken parents, his partner Sinead, brothers Simon and Colin, sisters in-law Siobhan and Karen, nephew Séan, nieces Dearbhla, Niamh, Hannah and Olivia, uncles, aunts, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only, by request. Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace