Louth County Council collects over €6M in Development Levies in two years
Louth County Council collected €6.11 million between 2020 and 2021, according to the response provided by Director of Services, Mr Thomas McEvoy, to a question put to the Council by Cllr Pio Smith for the September Council meeting.
Cllr Smith had asked how much was collected and how much of this money was set aside for spending in the community.
In his response, Mr McEvoy said that the amount collected in 2021, net of Irish Water levies, was €3.08 million and in 2020 it was €3.03 million.
Mr McEvoy added in his response that Development Contributions are spent according to the Development Contribution Scheme adopted.
