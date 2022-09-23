Plans underway for glamping site in north Louth

File photo (Source: Glamping Pods of America)
Plans are underway for a new glamping site in Omeath in north Louth, with a planning application submitted with Louth County Council.
John and Marion King have applied to the local authority for planning permission for a glamping site consisting of 14 separate self contained glamping pods at Cornamucklagh, Omeath, Co Louth. The planning application also provides for associated siteworks, including alterations to existing car parks, and drainage to replacement treatment tank.
It also seeks permission for alterations to the junction of the R173 and Ferryhill Road and the improvement of sight lines from the junction by the demolition of existing roadside walls forming part of the existing licenced premises known as Cornamucklagh House and their replacement with steel gates and fencing behind the proposed sight line.
A decision is due on the application by 14 November, with submissions due by 24 October.
Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell before the Extra.ie FAI Cup Quarter-Final match between Waterford and Dundalk at the RSC in Waterford. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile
Eoin Cody of Shamrocks in action against Ian Kenny of Ballygunner during last years Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Shelbourne at Casey's Field in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.