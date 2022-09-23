The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys league
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
FAI U17 Cup Ardee Celtic 4 Parkvilla 6
Dundalk Credit Union U17 League: Rock Celtic 0 Glenmuir Utd 2 Bellurgan Utd 0 Shamrocks 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 4 Carrick Rovers 1U16 League Cup Final Shamrocks 2 Rock Celtic 0
Dundalk Credit Union U16 Premier Bellurgan Utd 3 Glenmuir Utd 2 Bay Utd 3 Rock Celtic 4
Dundalk Credit Union U16 Division 1 Redeemer Celtic 0 Quay Celtic 0 Rockville 2 St Dominic's 1
Dundalk Credit Union U15 Premier Rock Celtic 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 3 Dromin Juveniles 2 Shamrocks 4
Dundalk Credit Union U15 Division 1 Bay Utd 3 Woodview Celtic 3
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Premier Bellurgan Utd 2 Ardee Utd 0 Quay Celtic 2 Rock Celtic 1 Ardee Celtic 4 Woodview Celtic 0 Woodview Celtic 2 Quay Celtic 4 Rock Celtic 0 Bellurgan Utd 3 Ardee Utd 2 Dromin Juveniles 0
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Division 1 Rockville 5 Bellurgan Celtic 0 Quay Olympic 4 Muirhevnamor 0 Shamrocks 3 Muirhevnamor 1 Glenmuir Utd 1 Quay Olympic 4 Rockville 4 Bellurgan Celtic 0
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Cup Semi-Final Redeemer Celtic 0 Shamrocks 0 Redeemer in on penalties
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Division 1 St Dominic's 2 Dromin Juveniles 4 Muirhevnamor 2 Glenmuir Utd 1
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Premier Bellurgan Utd 2 Redeemer Celtic 5 Woodview Celtic Blue 0 Ardee Celtic 1 Glenmuir Utd 3 Shamrocks Celtic 3 Woodview Celtic 3 Quay Celtic 3
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Division 1 Muirhevnamor 0 Walshestown 2 Bellurgan Celtic 2 Woodview Celtic White 1 Dromin Utd Blue 2 Ardee Utd 3 Bay Utd 0 Rock Celtic 4
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Division 2 Dromin Utd White 1 Rockville 1 Bay Celtic 0 Quay Olympic 0 Ardee Rovers 0 Bellurgan Athletic 2 Shamrocks Utd 0 Blayney Academy White 2
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Wednesday 21 September
Dundalk Credit Union U15 Division 1 Quay Olympic v Glenmuir Utd Clancy Park 6.00PM
Saturday 24 September
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Cup Final Rock Celtic v Redeemer Celtic Bellew Park 4.30PM
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Premier Shamrocks v Walshestown Fatima 11.00AM
Dundalk Credit Union U13 Division 1 Rockville v Dromin Juveniles Sandy Lane 12.30PM
Ardee Celtic v Glenmuir Utd Town Parks 11.00AM Bellurgan Utd v Muirhevnamor Flynn Park 11.00AM Bay Celtic v St Dominic's Rock Road 11.00AM
U15 Gerry Gover Cup Semi Finals Bay Utd v Dromin Rock Road 12.30PM Woodview Celtic v Bellurgan Utd DKIT 12.30PM
Dundalk Credit Union U15 Premier Shamrocks v Rock Celtic Fatima 12.30PM
Dundalk Credit Union U15 Division 1 Rockville v Quay Olympic Sandy Lane 11.00AM
Dundalk Credit Union U17 League Shamrocks v Termonfeckin Celtic Fatima 2.15PM Rock Celtic v Bellurgan Utd Sandy Lane 2.15PM Glenmuir Utd v Square Utd Glenmuir Park 2.15PMSunday 25 September
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Final Redeemer Celtic v Shamrocks Celtic Bellew Park12.00PM
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Premier Woodview Celtic v Bellurgan Utd Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM Quay Celtic v Glenmuir Utd Clancy Park 9.45AM
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Division 1 Rock Celtic v Dromin Utd Blue Sandy Lane 9.45AM
Ardee Utd v Bellurgan Celtic Town Parks 9.45AM Woodview Celtic White v Walshestown Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM
Dundalk Credit Union U12 Division 2 Blayney Academy White v Ardee Rovers Beach Hill 11.00AM Bellurgan Athletic v Bay Celtic Flynn Park 9.45AM
Quay Olympic v Dromin Utd White Clancy Park 11.00AM Rockville v Glenmuir Celtic Sandy Lane 11.00AM
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Premier Dromin Juveniles v Rock Celtic Dromin 11.00AM
Bellurgan Utd v Woodview Celtic Flynn Park 11.00AM Ardee Celtic v Quay Celtic Town Parks 11.00AM
Dundalk Credit Union U14 Division 1 Quay Olympic v Shamrocks Clancy Park 12.30PM
Bellurgan Celtic v Muirhevnamor Flynn Park 12.30PM Glenmuir Utd v Rockville Glenmuir Park 11.00AMU16 Muirhevnamor Eamon Mulvenna Cup Final Bay Utd v Shamrocks Bellew Park 2.30PM
Dundalk Credit Union U16 Premier Termonfeckin Celtic v Woodview Celtic Termonfeckin 2.30PM Bellurgan Utd v Rock Celtic Flynn Park 2.15PM Glenmuir Utd v Dromin Juveniles Glenmuir Park 12.30PM
Dundalk Credit Union U16 Division 1 Rockville v Ardee Celtic Sandy Lane 12.30PM
Ardee Utd v Redeemer Celtic Town Parks 12.30PM Quay Celtic v Bellurgan Celtic Clancy Park 2.15PM
