Search

23 Sept 2022

The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League

The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League

The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys league

Reporter:

Jason Newman

23 Sept 2022 12:00 PM

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS    

FAI U17 Cup Ardee Celtic 4 Parkvilla 6

Dundalk Credit Union U17 League: Rock Celtic 0 Glenmuir Utd 2 Bellurgan Utd 0 Shamrocks 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 4 Carrick Rovers 1U16 League Cup Final Shamrocks 2 Rock Celtic 0

Dundalk Credit Union U16 Premier Bellurgan Utd 3 Glenmuir Utd 2 Bay Utd 3 Rock Celtic 4

Dundalk Credit Union U16 Division 1 Redeemer Celtic 0 Quay Celtic 0 Rockville 2 St Dominic's 1

Dundalk Credit Union U15 Premier Rock Celtic 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 3 Dromin Juveniles 2 Shamrocks 4

Dundalk Credit Union U15 Division 1 Bay Utd 3 Woodview Celtic 3

Dundalk Credit Union U14 Premier Bellurgan Utd 2 Ardee Utd 0 Quay Celtic 2 Rock Celtic 1 Ardee Celtic 4 Woodview Celtic 0 Woodview Celtic 2 Quay Celtic 4 Rock Celtic 0 Bellurgan Utd 3 Ardee Utd 2 Dromin Juveniles 0

Dundalk Credit Union U14 Division 1 Rockville 5 Bellurgan Celtic 0 Quay Olympic 4 Muirhevnamor 0 Shamrocks 3 Muirhevnamor 1 Glenmuir Utd 1 Quay Olympic 4 Rockville 4 Bellurgan Celtic 0

Dundalk Credit Union U13 Cup Semi-Final Redeemer Celtic 0 Shamrocks 0 Redeemer in on penalties

Dundalk Credit Union U13 Division 1 St Dominic's 2 Dromin Juveniles 4 Muirhevnamor 2 Glenmuir Utd 1

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Premier Bellurgan Utd 2 Redeemer Celtic 5 Woodview Celtic Blue 0 Ardee Celtic 1 Glenmuir Utd 3 Shamrocks Celtic 3 Woodview Celtic 3 Quay Celtic 3

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Division 1 Muirhevnamor 0 Walshestown 2 Bellurgan Celtic 2 Woodview Celtic White 1 Dromin Utd Blue 2 Ardee Utd 3 Bay Utd 0 Rock Celtic 4

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Division 2 Dromin Utd White 1 Rockville 1 Bay Celtic 0 Quay Olympic 0 Ardee Rovers 0 Bellurgan Athletic 2 Shamrocks Utd 0 Blayney Academy White 2

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES     

Wednesday 21 September

Dundalk Credit Union U15 Division 1 Quay Olympic v Glenmuir Utd Clancy Park 6.00PM

Saturday 24 September

Dundalk Credit Union U13 Cup Final Rock Celtic v Redeemer Celtic Bellew Park 4.30PM

Dundalk Credit Union U13 Premier Shamrocks v Walshestown Fatima 11.00AM

Dundalk Credit Union U13 Division 1 Rockville v Dromin Juveniles Sandy Lane 12.30PM

Ardee Celtic v Glenmuir Utd Town Parks 11.00AM Bellurgan Utd v Muirhevnamor Flynn Park 11.00AM Bay Celtic v St Dominic's Rock Road 11.00AM

U15 Gerry Gover Cup Semi Finals Bay Utd v Dromin Rock Road 12.30PM Woodview Celtic v Bellurgan Utd DKIT 12.30PM

Dundalk Credit Union U15 Premier Shamrocks v Rock Celtic Fatima 12.30PM

Dundalk Credit Union U15 Division 1 Rockville v Quay Olympic Sandy Lane 11.00AM

Dundalk Credit Union U17 League Shamrocks v Termonfeckin Celtic Fatima 2.15PM Rock Celtic v Bellurgan Utd Sandy Lane 2.15PM Glenmuir Utd v Square Utd Glenmuir Park 2.15PMSunday 25 September

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Cup Final Redeemer Celtic v Shamrocks Celtic Bellew Park12.00PM

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Premier Woodview Celtic v Bellurgan Utd Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM Quay Celtic v Glenmuir Utd Clancy Park 9.45AM

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Division 1 Rock Celtic v Dromin Utd Blue Sandy Lane 9.45AM

Ardee Utd v Bellurgan Celtic Town Parks 9.45AM Woodview Celtic White v Walshestown Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM

Dundalk Credit Union U12 Division 2 Blayney Academy White v Ardee Rovers Beach Hill 11.00AM Bellurgan Athletic v Bay Celtic Flynn Park 9.45AM

Quay Olympic v Dromin Utd White Clancy Park 11.00AM Rockville v Glenmuir Celtic Sandy Lane 11.00AM

Dundalk Credit Union U14 Premier Dromin Juveniles v Rock Celtic Dromin 11.00AM

Bellurgan Utd v Woodview Celtic Flynn Park 11.00AM Ardee Celtic v Quay Celtic Town Parks 11.00AM

Dundalk Credit Union U14 Division 1 Quay Olympic v Shamrocks Clancy Park 12.30PM

 Bellurgan Celtic v Muirhevnamor Flynn Park 12.30PM Glenmuir Utd v Rockville Glenmuir Park 11.00AMU16 Muirhevnamor Eamon Mulvenna Cup Final Bay Utd v Shamrocks Bellew Park 2.30PM

Dundalk Credit Union U16 Premier Termonfeckin Celtic v Woodview Celtic Termonfeckin 2.30PM Bellurgan Utd v Rock Celtic Flynn Park 2.15PM Glenmuir Utd v Dromin Juveniles Glenmuir Park 12.30PM

Dundalk Credit Union U16 Division 1 Rockville v Ardee Celtic Sandy Lane 12.30PM

Ardee Utd v Redeemer Celtic Town Parks 12.30PM Quay Celtic v Bellurgan Celtic Clancy Park 2.15PM

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media