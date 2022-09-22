Dundalk Women's Shed up and running

Dundalk Women's Shed is up and running with a bumper schedule of activities planned.

Louth Local Development through funding received under the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP) said they were delighted to hold the inaugural meeting of Dundalk Women’s Shed in the County Museum Dundalk with over 70 women in attendance on Monday 12th September 2022.

Following a series of coffee mornings held in Louth Local Developments Community Office in Park Street Dundalk, Dara MacGabhann the Community Development Officer for Dundalk and Mid Louth explained: “There was an obvious need emerging within the Dundalk area to develop collectively a Women’s Shed.

“Women were expressing a need in their lives for more social interaction, gaining new skills and acquiring information on welfare, health issues and events happening in their area.”

The meeting opened with an introduction to the Women’s Shed concept by Dara explaining the idea of a Women’s Shed.

The ever impressive influencer and motivational speaker Nicola Connolly Byrne presented for the inaugural meeting, followed by a short Zumba dancing session provided by the Local Sports Partnership Louth with delicious tea, coffee and scones being served that were kindly funded by Dundalk Credit Union.

The Dundalk Women’s Shed will meet every Monday morning in the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol and will be steered by a newly formed committee.

Each session has a recommended fee of €3 per week. There is a bumper schedule planned including health talks, drawing, singing, and informative sessions with the important cup of tea and chat afterwards.

Dara remarks that “The support for the Shed in the area has been phenomenal with local and national agencies contacting Louth Local Development with offers of free presentations and assistance.

If you are interested in being part of the Women’s Shed come along on Monday mornings to the Oriel Centre, Dundalk A91HD70 at 10.00am. “We look forward to seeing you there!”, the group spokesperson said.