Louth Circle of Wedo Women’s Inspire Network to hold event in Dundalk

A new movement is popping up all over the world with the launch of ‘Circles’: relaxed, networking events led by members of the Wedo Womens Inspire Network. Locally Iris Kavanagh is hosting the Louth Circle in The Creative Works Remote Working Hub in Dundalk.

The Women’s Inspire Network empowered by Wedo is a new movement to encourage women to start a business and become new leaders. 56% of freelancers are women and as Wedo is a new app for freelancers, this is the perfect fit to create a global community. Wedo helps you build a community, automate your payments and invoices, manage your calendar and gives you video & audio conferencing tools that take away the pain involved with running a freelance business.

Indiana Gregg, founder of Wedo.ai says: "Women run great companies and are underrepresented when it comes to both investment and in leadership. Women who are leaders who have blazed tails in business need to help those who are on their way up.

"Women’s Inspire Network was initially an Irish online women’s network and with Wedo has already begun to expand globally. With “Circles” we get the opportunity to meet up in real life as well as online. We hope more women in leadership will join Wedo and the Women's Inspire Network to unite women's networks across the globe".

Samantha Kelly, the founder of Women’s Inspire Network says: ‘During the pandemic we saw the need to learn to use technology that we might have put off before: we HAD to learn zoom, social media etc. Valuable relationships can be built online, which we have seen with the rise of social audio and hybrid events. Now with Wedo launching, we can nurture those relationships even more with groups and communities.

"With “Circles”, no one is left behind. Particularly in smaller towns, where there might not be a network yet, there is still a need for community and sharing knowledge. It can be very isolating to start a business and it is especially difficult for women over the age of 40, who might not have any experience with social networks and technology before starting their businesses. Magic can happen over a cup of tea, so our circles are relaxed, with tea/coffee and you just never know who that next useful introduction can be."

Wedo say they want to be the women other women are excited to meet when starting their business. Welcoming, friendly and adding value with tips to keep others from making the mistakes they made and avoid some of the challenges they had, or offer solutions to women who are experiencing similar challenges. So join Iris on Thursday 13th October from 11am-1pm.Women in business are invited along for a cup of tea, expert advice and business networking opportunities.