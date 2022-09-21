Search

21 Sept 2022

Secondary schools in Louth invited to compete in Relove Fashion competition

Relove Fashion supported by Louth County Council

Secondary schools in Louth invited to compete in Relove Fashion competition

L-R Judge Joanne Rourke; Overall Winner 2021, Ella Mulligan; Judge Lorraine Keane; Judge Arran Murphy

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

21 Sept 2022 2:30 PM

The Relove Fashion competition is a sustainable fashion competition open to secondary school students in Leinster. This award winning competition asks students to use their creative design skills to create a sustainable and wearable outfit using clothing sourced from charity shops, swap shops or reuse items already available at home.

This competition aims to teach students about fashion’s environmental impact and it aims to inspire them to use sustainable design techniques. It also encourages applicants to take a deeper look at how their clothing is made and it challenges them to explore creative reuse options such as upcycling, repairs, alterations and mending.

Guest judges include broadcaster and businesswoman Lorraine Keane and sustainable fashion designer Aisling Duffy. The judges will mark entrants on their style, creativity, wearability, sourcing of materials, skills, research and innovation. The winning school will receive a design pack to the value of €700, which includes tools, equipment and free mentoring. Furthermore, all finalists will receive a sustainable fashion workshop from the Rediscovery Centre. If students register their application before the 30th of September 2022, they will be in with a chance to win a sewing machine worth €500 for their school.

Lorraine Keane broadcaster and founder of Fashion Relief said, "the Relove Fashion competition is such an inspiring event. At last year's competition, I was blown away by how much thought went into how to reuse textiles and transform them into a wearable outfit. These emerging designers have shown that textiles you no longer want can be remade, reused, and upcycled into wearable and fashionable items."

Arran Murphy, Rediscover Fashion programme manager, stated, “the Relove Fashion Competition is one of my personal highlights every year. I am always so inspired by the creativity and passion of the students who enter the competition. The projects that stick out for me the most are the ones that have completely reimagined textiles to create a wearable and stylish outfit. I am very much looking forward to judging this year's entries and to seeing the creative talents from schools all around Leinster”

The competition was developed and funded through a partnership between 11 local authority areas in the Leinster area, including Louth County Council, and the Rediscovery Centre, Ireland’s National Centre for the Circular Economy. Applications can be submitted at relovefashion.ie

