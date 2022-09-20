Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 20 September 2022

The death has occurred of Terry Curtis of 192 Greenacres, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly, at home. Beloved husband of Maeve (nee Nordon), son of the late Hugh and Kitty and dear dad of Siobháin, Claire, Róisín, Rónán and Āoife. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Terence, Bernard and Conor, daughter-in-law Aoibheann, grandchildren Ciaran, Néamh, Erín, Rebecca, Áine, Rachel, Seán, Conor and Ciara, brother Hugh (Paul), sister Olivia, mother-in-law Hilda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 10am-8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 10.20am, proceeding on foot to St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, arriving for funeral mass at 11am. After Mass, the cortege will proceed, driving, to St. Patrick’s Cemetery for burial. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Dundalk Simon Community. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Catherine Johnston of Vincent Avenue., Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown on 18th September 2022. Much loved daughter of the late Donal and Ita Johnston, and dear sister of Ita, Don, Jim and Maria. Catherine will be sadly missed by her sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law Jo and Magdalena, brother-in-law Ulrich, nieces Sarah, Emily, and Sophie, nephew Oisín, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home, Dundalk, from 4pm until 7pm on Tuesday 20 September. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. All enquires to McGeoughs Funerals, 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace



