Czech ambassador visits Dundalk IT

On Friday the DkIT Czech and Slovak Society in cooperation with DkIT hosted the Czech ambassador to Ireland, Petr Kynstetr to welcome new Czech and Slovak students.

The students were welcomed by the DkIT president and the society representatives.

The guest speaker list also includes the DkIT president, Dr Michael Mulvey, and DkIT Czech and Slovak Society representatives – the president, Jiri Nemeth, and the vice-president, Adriana Hanelova.

The event was attended by the new and current Czech and Slovak students, the DkIT representatives, the DkIT International Office and the DkIT Student Services.

Addressing the students amabassador Kynstetr said:

“Similar to the Czech Republic which is facing a significant task in the form of holding the presidency in the Council of the European Union during this semester, you, students, will be challenged by demanding learning.

“However, I do not doubt that you will successfully manage everything and achieve good results in the environment and with the support that Dundalk Institute of Technology offers.

“The fact that so many Czech future engineers, scientists, and businessmen have chosen it as their alma mater proves the quality of this institution.

“I admire your proper interest in studying and collecting life experiences in this beautiful country, which is rightfully called the Silicon Valley of Europe.

“By studying here in Dundalk, you create a bridge between our countries, between the Czech Republic and Ireland. Our relationships are excellent, and we highly appreciate that.

“As students, you are the evidence that we can find Czech representation everywhere on this island. It is very nice to see that our students are interested in studying at regional universities and not only in Dublin.

He continued:

“The quality of teaching and expertise of these universities is often better than at the modern or ancient universities in capital cities.

“It is my biggest wish that Dundalk Institute of Technology becomes your lighthouse, compass, and map for you on this journey.

“You will need these to walk towards the future a bit better than it seems now.”