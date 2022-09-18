PHOTOS: First Day of coeducation at Moanstery NS in Ardee

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
History was made in Ardee on Wednesday August 31st 2022 as Junior Infant boys and girls came to Monastery National School Ardee together for the first time in 132 years.
Parents, teachers and the whole school community were visibly excited and delighted as little girls and boys entered the school gates together for the first time.
They were greeted by their smiling teachers Ms Claire McCabe and Ms Áine McNally who are looking forward to teaching boys and girls.
