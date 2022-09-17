Louth business wins in seven categories at Ireland's National Parenting Product Awards

Louth-based business WaterWipes has won seven awards at Ireland's National Parenting Product Awards.

The winners of the ninth annual National Product Awards (NPPAs) were revealed at a ceremony hosted by Ireland’s specialist parenting publisher and content agency, Zahra. 2022 marks the biggest year of the awards to date, with over 200 products entered by brands across Ireland and overseas.

WaterWipes won in the following categories:

Best Baby Newborn Essential

GOLD

GOLD Best Baby Wipe

GOLD

GOLD Best Baby Wipe

SILVER

SILVER Best Biodegradable Baby Wipe

GOLD

GOLD Best Biodegradable Baby Wipe

BRONZE

BRONZE Best Product for Weaning

BRONZE

BRONZE Best Product for Hospital bag

GOLD

The NPPAs are Ireland’s first and only independently-verified consumer awards of products and services for young families. Created by Zahra in partnership with Kantar, the NPPAs aim to uncover the most trusted products on today’s market, according to parents.

Based on the experiences of 3,073 parents nationwide, new research conducted by Kantar on behalf of Zahra, shows 84% of parents are most influenced by other parents and friends when it comes to purchasing products, compared to just 19% who say they would be swayed by a social media influencer.

It’s no surprise given the current cost-of-living crisis that value for money is the number one key purchase driver for the majority (96%) of parents, followed by 88% who say the ability to re-use products for future children is a must. Products made from sustainable materials is also a key factor for almost three-quarters (72%).

This year’s awards saw 3,073 parents and a panel of 15 industry experts evaluate products across 57 categories.

Commenting on the awards, Megan Cassidy Commercial Director at Zahra said:

“Given the current climate, parents’ purchasing decisions are more important and more rigorously researched than ever. We know from our research how important awards are to parents trying to discern the very best product for their baby, and that's why we’re so proud to host the only independently-verified parenting product awards in the country. We’ve got three layers of credibility built into these awards; our research partner Kantar, our panel of experts, and of course – the parents themselves.”

Ailis Hickey, Research Director at Kantar, added:

“We are proud to partner with Zahra once again to manage the research that ultimately crowns the winners of the NPPAs. Put simply, these awards are all about connecting parents with the best products on the market. This year was our biggest year yet, with over 3,000 parents evaluating over 200 products/services."