16 Sept 2022

CSO figures reveal the median price for a house in Louth

Jason Newman

16 Sept 2022 8:30 PM

Households in Louth paid a median price of €255,000 for a dwelling on the residential property market in the 12 months to July 2022 according to the latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) earlier this week. 

Nationally, residential property prices rose by 13.0% in the last 12 months, down from 14.0% in the year to June 2022. In Dublin, residential property prices saw an increase of 10.4%, while property prices outside Dublin were 15.2% higher than a year earlier.

Outside Dublin, house prices were up by 15.3% and apartment prices rose by 13.4%. The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the West (Galway, Mayo, Roscommon) at 19.1%, while at the other end of the scale, the Mid-West (Clare, Limerick, Tipperary) saw a 12% rise.  

In July 2022, 4,443 dwelling purchases by households at market prices were filed with the Revenue Commissioners, an increase of 16.2% compared with the 3,822 purchases in July 2021.

Households paid a median or mid-point price of €295,000 for a residential property in the 12 months to July 2022. The lowest median price paid for a dwelling was €145,000 in Longford, while the highest was €610,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

The most expensive Eircode area over the last twelve months was A94 'Blackrock', with a median price of €720,000, while H23 'Clones' was the least expensive at €117,500."

