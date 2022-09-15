The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
U17 League Cup Final: Shamrocks 3 Carrick Rovers 0
U17 Shield Final: Bellurgan Utd 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 5
U16 Shield Final: Woodview Celtic 1 Ardee Celtic 2U16 Plate Final St Dominic's 1 Bellurgan Utd 3
U16 Eamon Mulvenna Cup: Bellurgan Utd 1 Bay Utd 6; Rock Celtic 0 Shamrocks 3
U15 Premier: Termonfeckin Celtic 4 Dromin Juveniles 3; Bellurgan Utd 4 Rock Celtic 2; Ardee Celtic 0 Shamrocks 2
U15 Division 1: Rockville 2 Woodview Celtic 3; Quay Olympic 0 Bay Utd 3; Glenmuir Utd 2 Bellurgan Celtic 0
U14 Premier: Rock Celtic 2 Ardee Celtic 0; Ardee Utd 1 Quay Celtic 1; Dromin Juveniles 0 Bellurgan Utd 6
U14 Division 1: Rockville 0 Shamrocks 5; Quay Olympic 5 Bellurgan Celtic 0; Muirhevnamor 2 Glenmuir Utd 6
U13 Premier: Walshestown 0 Quay Celtic 4; Shamrocks 0 Rock Celtic 3
U13 Division 1: Quay Olympic 2 Dromin Juveniles 5; St Dominic's 3 Rockville 0; Muirhevnamor 6 Bay Celtic 1; Glenmuir Utd 2 Bellurgan Utd 1; Dromin Juveniles 0 Ardee Celtic 6
U12 Cup Semi-Finals: Redeemer Celtic 6 Woodview Celtic Blue 1; Muirhevnamor 0 Shamrocks Celtic 6
U12 Premier: Quay Celtic 2 Bellurgan Utd 2; Shamrocks Celtic 2 Woodview Celtic 1; Ardee Celtic 2 Glenmuir Utd 0; Woodview Celtic Blue 0 Redeemer Celtic 2
U12 Division 1: Muirhevnamor 1 Bellurgan Celtic 2; Rock Celtic 2 Muirhevnamor 0; Ardee Utd 1 Bay Utd 3; Woodview Celtic White 1 Dromin Utd Blue 1; Walshestown 1 Bellurgan Celtic 1
U12 Division 2: Shamrocks Utd 2 Bellurgan Athletic 4; Ardee Rovers 1 Quay Olympic 3; Bay Celtic 4 Rockville 3; Dromin Utd White 1 Glenmuir Celtic 3
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday 17 September
U11 Medal Games: Muirhevnamor v Bellurgan Blades, Bellew Park 10.00AM; Woodview Celtic v Ardee Celtic Red, Bellew Park 10.00AM; Glenmuir Utd v Quay Celtic, Bellew Park 10.00AM; Walshestown v Rock Celtic Red, Bellew Park 11.00AM; Shamrocks v Rock Celtic White, Bellew Park 11.00AM; Bellurgan Bandits v Ardee Celtic Blue, Bellew Park 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v Glenmuir Celtic, Bellew Park 12.00PM; Ardee Celtic Red v Rock Celtic Stripes, Bellew Park 12.00PM; Bellurgan Cubs v Redeemer Celtic, Bellew Park 12.00PM; Dromin Juveniles v Bay Utd, Bellew Park 12.45PM; Rock Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM
U13 Division 1: St Dominic's v Rockville, Friary Field 11.00AM; Muirhevnamor v Bay Celtic Muirhevnamor Grass 11.00AM Glenmuir Utd v Bellurgan Utd Glenmuir Park 11.00AM Dromin Juveniles v Ardee Celtic Dromin 11.00AM
U15 Premier: Rock Celtic v Termonfeckin Celtic, Sandy Lane 2.30PM; Dromin Juveniles v Shamrocks Dromin 12.30PM
U15 Division 1: Quay Olympic v Bay Utd, Clancy Park 11.00AM
U17 League: Rock Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Sandy Lane 2.15PM; Bellurgan Utd v Shamrocks, Flynn Park 2.15PM; Termonfeckin Celtic v Carrick Rovers, Termonfeckin 2.15PM
Sunday 18 September
U8 Medal Games: Redeemer Utd v Rock Celtic White, Bellew Park 10.00AM; Muirhevnamor Blue v Bellurgan Bandits, Bellew Park 10.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Woodview Celtic, Bellew Park 10.00AM; Bay Utd v Shamrocks, Bellew Park 11.00AM; Rock Celtic Red v Redeemer Celtic, Bellew Park 11.00AM; Bellurgan Blades v Quay Celtic, Bellew Park 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v Shamrocks Utd, Bellew Park 12.00PM; Glenmuir Utd v St Dominic's, Bellew Park 12.00PM; Dromin Juveniles v Muirhevnamor White, Bellew Park 12.00PM
U10 Medal Games: Bellurgan Bandits v Dromin Juveniles, Bellew Park 1.00PM; Ardee Celtic Blue v Dromin Juveniles, Bellew Park 1.00PM; Rock Celtic Red v Bay Celtic, Bellew Park 1.00PM; Bellurgan Blades v Glenmuir Utd, Bellew Park 2.00PM; Rock Celtic White v Quay Athletic, Bellew Park 2.00PM; Muirhevnamor v Bay Utd, Bellew Park 2.00PM; Glenmuir Celtic v Shamrocks Utd, Bellew Park 3.00PM; Blayney Academy v Muirhevnamor Celtic, Bellew Park 3.00PM; Bellurgan Bears v Ardee Celtic, Red Bellew Park 3.00PM; Quay Olympic v Rock Celtic Stripes, Bellew Park 4.00PM; Bellurgan Cubs v Redeemer Celtic, Bellew Park 4.00PM; Quay Celtic v Shamrocks Bellew Park 4.00PM
U12 Premier: Bellurgan Utd v Redeemer Celtic, Flynn Park 11.00AM; Woodview Celtic Blue v Ardee Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM; Glenmuir Utd v Shamrocks Celtic, Glenmuir Park 9.45AM; Woodview Celtic v Quay Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM
U12 Division 1: Bellurgan Celtic v Woodview Celtic, White Flynn Park 12.30PM; Dromin Utd Blue v Ardee Utd, Dromin 9.45AM; Bay Utd v Rock Celtic, Rock Road 11.00AM
U12 Division 2: Dromin Utd White v Rockville, Dromin 11.00AM; Bay Celtic v Quay Olympic, Rock Road 12.30PM; Ardee Rovers v Bellurgan Athletic, Town Parks 11.00AM; Shamrocks Utd v Blayney Academy White, Fatima 9.45AM
U14 Premier: Woodview Celtic v Quay Celtic, DKIT 11.00AM; Rock Celtic v Bellurgan Utd, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Ardee Utd v Dromin Juveniles, Town Parks 12.30PM
U14 Division 1: Shamrocks v Muirhevnamor, Fatima 11.00AM; Glenmuir Utd v Quay Olympic, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Rockville v Bellurgan Celtic, Sandy Lane 12.30PM
U16 Premier: Woodview Celtic v Dromin Juveniles, DKIT 12.30PM; Bellurgan Utd v Glenmuir Utd, Flynn Park 2.15PM; Bay Utd v Rock Celtic, Rock Road 2.15PM, Termonfeckin Celtic v Shamrocks; Termonfeckin 2.15PM
U16 Division 1: Redeemer Celtic v Quay Celtic, Gorman Park 2.15PM; Rockville v St Dominic's, Sandy Lane 2.15PM
FAI U17 Cup: Ardee Celtic v Parkvilla, Townparks 2.15PM
