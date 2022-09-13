Search

13 Sept 2022

Illegal dumping in Louth continues despite council efforts

Illegal dumping in Louth continues despite council efforts

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

13 Sept 2022 1:29 PM

Email:

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth County Council said they were delighted with the recent success of their Mattress and Couch Disposal Amnesty Day on Wednesday 31st August as part of the council's anti-dumping initiative for 2022. 

In efforts to prevent the illegal disposal of bulky household items, the local authority accepted 1,890 mattresses and 1,795 couches at the V & W Recycling Centres in Dundalk and Drogheda free of charge.

Despite the free disposal offered, a number of household items were discovered on the roadside by council staff in Drogheda last week.

Knockbridge Vintage Rally now set for this Sunday

Gardai charge a man following Dundalk assault

The items, which included two mattresses, two beds and some electrical items, were reported at Boyne Estuary at Queensborough on the R167 Drogheda to Baltray Road, on Monday 5th September, less than a week after the dedicated disposal day.

In addition to this, the council said they were disappointed to learn of the outcome of a survey by Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) which rated Clogherhead beach as ‘moderately littered’.

Despite the installation of two new solar bins and the bin collection service operating six days per week (including Sundays and bank holidays), members of the public have still engaged in littering around the car park area, a council spokesperson said.

Joan Martin, Chief Executive at Louth County Council, said: “These findings are extremely disappointing given the efforts made by the Council to facilitate regular waste collection. 

"I would appeal to the public to utilise the services provided by the council and refrain from disposing of household items and waste illegally. Louth County Council will be exploring necessary surveillance measures and will take appropriate action against any members of the public found to be dumping illegally.

"Illegal waste disposal forces Louth County Council’s environment crew to divert services from other tasks, placing the cost of the clean-up and disposal on the taxpayer."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media