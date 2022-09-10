The Club Championship in Pictures

Around the county the action has been hectic as the Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships have given us some thrilling contests, filled with loads of superb performances and spectacular scores.
Somebody that has seen more football then most is our resident photographer Arthur Kinahan. Here is a selection of some of the amazing actions shot he got last weekend.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
Patrick Hoban leaves the field with the help of Dundalk chartered physiotherapist Danny Miller after picking up an injury earlier this year
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.