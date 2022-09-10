Search

10 Sept 2022

Dundalk Scratch Cup tee times announced

McDonnell beats Caolan Rafferty in a play-off to lift Dundalk Scratch Cup

Jack McDonnell is presented with the Dundalk Scratch Cup trophy last year

Reporter:

reporter

10 Sept 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The 60th staging of the Dundalk Scratch Cup sponsored by One Finance will take place this Sunday.

Both rounds of the 36 hole event will have shotgun starts with the first round starting at 9.30am.

As usual the event has attracted some of Ireland's top amateur golfers including the recently crowned Irish Close Champion Quentin Carew from Castleknock and defending champion Jack McDonnell of Forest Little who beat local hero Caolan Rafferty in a play-off last year and stopped the 2019 Walker Cup player's bid to lift the Carroll Cup for a record fourth time.

The timesheet for Sunday has been released and is as follows: 

60th Dundalk Scratch Cup sponsored by One Finance

Sunday, September 11, 2002

Round 1 - Shotgun Start @ 9.30am

Hole 1 - Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk), Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Jack McDonnell (Forest Little).

Hole 2 - Ciaran Johnston (Dundalk), Shane Hession (Dundalk), Harry Fanagan (Milltown).

Hole 3 - Rian Carvill (Warrenpoint), Mark Gorham (Dundalk), Mike Mina Ronayne (Mullingar)

Hole 4 - Aaron Grant (Dundalk), Evan Farrell (Ardee), David Marshall (Naas).

Hole 5 – Group 1 - Aidan Quigley (Woodbrook), James Mulholland (Lisburn), Ross Mulpeter (Cloverhill).

Hole 5 Group 2 - Richard Newell (Dundalk), Austin McCann (Co Louth), Colin Shiels (Malahide).

Hole 6 - Darren Myles (Dundalk), Aidan Thornton (Dundalk), Eoin Purton (Dundalk).

Hole 7 Group 1 - Christopher Clarke (Dundalk), Colin Roche (Dundalk), Conor Murphy (Dundalk).

Hole 7 Group 2 - Graham Callaghan (Co Louth), David Shiel (Powerscourt), Andy Barker (Corrstown).

Hole 8 - Ruairi O Connor (Co Sligo), A J McCabe (Portmarnock Links), Jamie Kelly (Ardee).

Hole 8 Group 2 - Ciaran Tracey (Co Louth), Thomas Plunkett (Clover House), Evan Shipp (Headfort).

Hole 9 - Eoin Murphy (Dundalk), Aaron Marshall (Lisburn), Ryan Symington (Lisburn).

Hole 10 - Quentin Carew (Castleknock), Gerard Dunne (Co Louth), Brian Casey (Royal Tara).

Hole 11 Group 1 - David Joyce (Powerscourt), Daniel Coyle (Portmarnock), Liam Abom (Edmonstown).

Hole 11 Group 2 - Tadgh Burns (Headfort), Gavin Tiernan (Co Louth), Joseph Byrne (Baltinglass).

Hole 12 - Josh Mackin (Dundalk), Niall O’Callaghan (Greenore), John McGinn (Laytown & Bettystown).

Hole 13 Group 1 - Gavin McErlean (Greenore), Samual Gammell (Naas), Daniel Schwer (Killiney).

Hole 13 Group 2 - Conor Curran (Dundalk), Joseph Laverty (Dundalk), Harley Phipps (Ardee).

Hole 14 - Peter Rogers (Dundalk), Neal Mackell (Dundalk), Gerald Copeland (Ardglass).

Hole 15 - Conor Byrne (Woodbrook), Ross McKeever (Castle), Robert Browne (Castle).

Hole 16 - Allan Kiernan (Forest Little), Mark Feenan (Mourne), Jason Murphy (Dundalk).

Hole 17 Group 1 - Michael Greene (Greenore), Thomas Abom (Edmonstown), Adam Smith (Mullingar).

Hole 17 Group 2 - Ian O Connell (Castleknock), Ruairi Kennelly (Castleknock), Jake Whelan (Grange).

Hole 18 - Paul Coughlan (Castleknock), James Temple (Portmarnock), Harry Duggan (Kilkenny).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media