Pearse Murphy holds off strong challenge to become Dundalk's Golfer of the Year

Pearse Murphy is the 2022 IJM Golfer of the Year after holding off the challenge of Clem Walshe and Richard Barry.

The Golfer of the Year is based on cumulative nett score from a player's seven best rounds out of the ten Golfer of the Year events. The competition reverted back to stroke play rounds this year after two successive years of stableford action because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murphy had seven shots to spare after his seven best rounds were totted up. He finished on 502 strokes after shooting one round of 70, one 71, four 72s and 73. He started the campaign with a handicap of 15.0 and saw it come down to 13.2 over the ten events.

Walshe has been the dominant figure in Golfer of the Year for the past few seasons, winning in 2019 and 2020 and finishing second to Brian Crombie last year.

He was once again a model of consistency. His seven rounds included two 69s, as he finished on 507 alongside Richard Barry, whose best round was a 68.

Murphy also topped Category 3, with Walsh taking the Category 1 honours and Barry winning Category 2. Eoin Hamill was the Category 4 winner.

Attention now switches to the IJM Scratch Matchplay with the top four in each category playing off for the Senior, Junior, Intermediate and Minor matchplay titles.

The final Golfer of the Year event, which was played on the last weekend of August, was the Knights of Malta Cup and, after an injury blighted season, Pat Davis made a spectacular return to winning form.

Playing off 22, he went out in 46 gross which was 35 nett. He parred the second, third and fifth but a nine at the index three par five seventh undid a lot of his good work.

However, four pars down the back nine at the 12th, 13th, 14th and 17th and bogeys at the 11th and 16th, where he had two shots, helped him to come home in 42 for 31 nett and a final score of 66 nett.

That was one better than Derek Cahill (7) who took second overall on countback from Colm Coburn (24), Michael McNamara (19) and Tommy Renaghan (14).

Reneghan and Cobrun won Divisions 2 and 3 respectively while Neil Mullooly (8) took the Division 1 prize with a 68. Shane Hession shot a one under par 71 to take the gross prize.

Patrick Mulroy (38) shot 41pts to win Wednesday’s Delux Bathrooms Open Singles Stableford competition on countback from Darren Myles (5), with Neil Mullooly (7), Declan Ward (16) and Paul Lynch (22) taking the division prizes, while Aaron Grant shot 38pts for the day’s best gross score.

The Dundalk Scratch Cup, sponsored by One Finance, takes place this Sunday with a top class field competing in what will be the 60th staging of the tournament. Both rounds of the 36 hole event will have a shotgun starts at 9am and 2pm and spectators are welcome to watch some of Ireland’s top amateur golfers.

Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 - Knights of Malta Cup (IJM GOY10) Singles Stroke – Overall: Patrick Davis (22) 66, Derek Cahill (7) 67/31.5. Gross: Shane Hession (0) 71. Division 1: Neil Mullooly (8) 68/34.0, Michael Coburn (9) 68/34.5. Division 2: Tommy Renaghan (14) 67/34.0, Patrick McGuinness (14) 69. Division 3: Colm Coburn (24) 67/32.0, Michael McNamara (19) 67/33.5.

Wednesday, 31 August - Deluxe Bathrooms Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Patrick Mulroy (38) 41/21pts, Darren Myles (5) 41/20pts. Division 1: Neil Mullooly (7) 39pts. Division 2: Declan Ward (16) 39pts. Division 3: Paul Lynch (22) 39pts. Gross Recognition: Aaron Grant 38pts.

IJM Golfer of the Year Final Leaderboard – 502 – Pearse Murphy. 507 – Clem Wlashe, Richard Barry. 510 – David Carroll. 511 – Eamon McEneaney. 512 – Austin Shaw. 513 – Patrick McGuinness. 514 – Seamus Bailey, Charles Monahan.

DUNDALK LADIES

Judy McDonough and Eva Beirne were the leading scorers in the 18-hole singles stroke competition played on Saturday August 27 and Tuesday August 31.

Both ladies returned an impressive 67 nett to win their respective divisions. Theresa Connolly returned a 70 nett to win Division 1 on countback.

A number of ladies are in close contention for Golfer of the Year, with only one counting competition remaining.

Saturday August 27 & Tuesday August 31 - Ladies 18 Hole Stroke GOY 8 - Division 1: Theresa Connolly (20) 70, Juliette Morrison (12) 70, Jacinta Foran (16) 70. Division 2: Judy McDonough (23) 67, Geraldine Blackmore (28) 70, Rita Moriarty (27) 71. Division 3: Eva Beirne (34) 67, Marcella Ui Chonluain (43) 69, Angela Kilboy (33) 71. 9 Hole Competition: Clodagh Greene 24pts, June Desmond 21pts.