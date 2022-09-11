PHOTOS: First day at school in Dundalk

It was a big day for children in Dundalk as they started their first day in 'big school'.
Our photographer Arthur Kinahan was at Castletown Girls NS and Scoil Mhuire gan Smál to capture the special day.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
Peter Fitzpatrick LCB Chairman making a presentation to Paddy McMahon for his service to Louth Football. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
FASTER Project officer, Donal Monaghan from South West College, CoolFM Presenter and Tesla Owner Paulo Ross, and Nuala McHugh, driver of the new electric VW ID.3
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.