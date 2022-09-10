Search

10 Sept 2022

Planning granted for over 600 homes in Louth in first half of 2022

CSO Planning Permissions Quarter 2 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

10 Sept 2022 8:30 PM

Planning permission has been granted for 613 new homes in Louth in the first six months of this year, an increase of 135 homes on the same period in 2021, according to figures just released by the Central Statistics Office.

In the first six months of 2022, planning permission was granted in Louth for 299 houses and 314 apartments. This compares to 125 houses and 353 apartments in the first six months of 2021.

The vast bulk of houses granted planning permission in 2022 were multi-development houses, with planning permission granted for 215. This compares to just 23 in the first six months of 2021. Planning was granted for 126 one off homes in Louth in the first six months of this year, compared to 102 in the same period in 2021.

There was a slight fall in the number of apartments for which planning permission was granted in Louth in the first half of this year. Planning permission was granted for 314 apartments, compared to 353 in the first six months of 2021. Planning was granted for 310 of the apartments in the first three months (Q1) of 2022, with planning granted for just four apartments in the second three months (Q2).

Local News

